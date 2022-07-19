Napa Valley's Favia Wines, founded by winemaking power couple Andy Erickson and Annie Favia has announced that they will offer their Napa Valley wines internationally through La Place de Bordeaux, starting with the 2019 vintage this September.

Proprietors—Viticulturist Favia and Winemaker Erickson—started Favia in 2001 and have become known for producing wines of great precision and a strong sense of place. Erickson, one of the most celebrated winemakers in Napa, departed Screaming Eagle as its winemaker in 2001 to focus on Favia.

The release of the 2019 vintage Favia wines will be coordinated by Timothée Moreau of Bureau des Grands Vins, and offered through CVBG, DIVA, LD Vins, and Maison Descaves.

Annie Favia and Andy Erickson (pic: Corked wine bar)

Owner and winemaker Andy Erickson says: “La Place is the most powerful system of distribution in the world. We see this new partnership as recognition of the quality of our Favia wines, and as an opportunity to share our story and philosophy with more of the world.”

The first release will focus on two of the ascendant Napa Valley’s wines: Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville and the Cerro Sur, a blend of Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. These two wines best capture the spirit of Favia: “In collaboration with nature, with reverence for craft, in honor of place.”

Favia wines (pic: Favia)

Both arrived in the Napa Valley in the early 1990’s and quickly set to work in their respective fields. Annie Favia worked as David Abreu’s viticulturist for more than a decade and oversaw planting of, and managed viticultural operations for, many iconic vineyards in the Napa Valley. After nearly a decade working with some of Napa Valley’s most prominent wineries, Andy Erickson shifted to concentrate on Favia in 2003, and also began consulting for such celebrated wineries as Ovid, Screaming Eagle, Dalla Valle, Mayacamas Vineyards, and To Kalon Vineyard Company. To this day, he continues to shape the style and guide the quality at several Napa Valley estates.

Andy Erickson says: “Since our first release in 2003, our goal has been to produce exceptional wines that express the beauty of the Napa Valley. Nearly twenty years on, we aim to look at each vintage with fresh eyes, employing thoughtful, organic farming practices in the vineyard and natural, detail-oriented winemaking techniques in the cellar. This partnership will allow our small team at Favia to continue to concentrate on what we do best—grow grapes, make wines, and foster genuine connections with our customers. We look forward to sharing our wines, and our story, with an expanding audience.”

