For fans of Games of Throne (GOT), the wait for the fantasy drama's much-anticipated prequel House of Dragon is still not yet over, but "a taste" in the drama series is now made available in the form of namesake wine range launched by Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros.

Vintage Wine Estates, one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have released a selection of House of the Dragon wines, consisting of three wines, in celebration of “Day of the Dragon”.

Vinted and bottled by Seven Kingdoms Cellars, a division of Vintage Wine Estates, the wines includes an Oregon Pinot Noir from 2021 vintage, a 2020 red blend from the Lodi appellation in California, and a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from California, priced at US$20 each.

House of the Dragon wines includes a vintage 2020 Red Wine, 2021 Pinot Noir and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon. (pic: handout)

House of the Dragon wines are made available first in the US nationwide, beginning June 22, 2022, and cane be purchased online.

The wines are released two months ahead of HBO’s premier of House of the Dragon on August 21. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

