The California Wine Institute, undeterred by recent challenges like the pandemic, wildfires, and droughts, is set to relaunch its Vintners Tour across Asia-Pacific cities this October. This marks a significant return of numerous California wineries to these markets since their last visit in 2019.

The tour will kick off in Shanghai on October 16, followed by Taipei on October 18, Hong Kong on October 20, and wrapping up in Manila on October 23. Each city will host over 30 wineries from the Institute’s Export Market Program, exclusively for wine professionals.

Christopher Beros, Director of Greater China and Southeast Asia, remarked, “We’re thrilled to bring our members and wines back after such a prolonged period of limited travel. Despite the challenges, California wines remain robust. As the world’s fourth-largest wine-producing region, we’re eager to showcase the diverse range of wines we offer.”

A highlight of the tour is the masterclass by renowned wine writer and California wine authority Elaine Chukan Brown, titled “Unveiling California’s Pinot Noir Treasures: A Journey Through Terroirs.”

Brown will guide attendees through eight distinct Pinot Noirs from various California AVAs, including Sonoma, Santa Cruz, Carneros, Anderson Valley, and Sta. Rita Hills. Brown noted, “California produces a range of styles of Pinot Noir with impressive quality. It’s been in the state since the early 1900s, but its presence significantly expanded in the 1990s. Since, it has thrived especially in the cooler growing areas influenced by the California coast, and today accounts for 10% of the total acreage of wine grapes in the state.”

Following the masterclass, a walk-around tasting session will feature over 300 wines for trade and media. Wine importers will get to discover some gems that are not yet available in the market including Oak Ridge Winery, Thomas Allen Vineyards & Winery, Trinite Estate/ Acaibo. Those that are already present in the local market will present new vintages and wines from their portfolio, highlighting new and existing offerings.

The full wine list for the tasting and masterclass in Hong Kong can be viewed here. If you are interested, you can sign up here.

