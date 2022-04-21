Sotheby’s Wine presents four exceptional wine auctions in HK this April

Sotheby’s Wine unveils the rundown of its Hong Kong Spring 2022 sale series, featuring four exceptional auctions to be held from 23 to 24 April to offer rare vintages of wines and spirits around the world.

Two important single owner sales will be held on 23 April to present Asia’s most in-demand selection of the renowned Bordeaux, Burgundy and more. For 24 April, Sotheby’s will present a wide range of the best wines and spirits including Scotch, Japanese whiskies and Kweichow Moutai.

The four auctions will collectively feature over 1,800 lots, carrying a combined pre-sale estimate close to HK$95 million (US$12 million).

‘Prestigious French Wines from a Great Cellar’

DRC assortments on offer at Sotheby’s upcoming auction (pic: handout)

Sotheby’s Hong Kong will kick off the auction streak with the single owner sale ‘Prestigious French Wines from a Great Cellar’ held at 10am on 23 April.

A Great Cellar will bring out prestigious classics from Bordeaux and Burgundy. The most highly-priced wine is the once-in-the-lifetime DRC Romanée Conti 1976 in methuselah estimated at HK$1,000,000-1,400,000 (US$127,490-178,486).

For Bordeaux, some of the highest vintages offered include the 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2000 of Cheval Blanc, and sensational Lafite 1990 and Mouton 1986. The legendary vintages of Petrus 1989, 1990, 1998 and 2000, as well as Le Pin 1982 and 1990, will also go under hammer.

For Burgundy, apart from Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1978, 1985, 1990 and 1999, the three-decade vintage spectrum of Henri Jayer’s premier cru Cros Parantoux is also worth pondering.

‘The Wine Hunter’s Cellar’

Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 2001 Henri Jayer (pic: handout)

The second single owner sales from The Wine Hunter’s Cellar will be held at 2pm on 23 April. The rare collection represents Burgundy’s very best producers and over 20 years of

efforts in collecting and searching out allocations, often when the wines are first offered.

A mass of Grands Crus made by DRC, Rousseau, Mugnier, Méo Camuzet, Sylvain Cathiard, Roulot, Coche-Dury, Ramonet and more will amaze Burgundy lovers in this auction.

One of the sales highlights is the Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 2001 Henri Jayer with an estimated price of HK$300,000-400,000 (US$38,247-50,996).

‘Finest and Rarest Wines’

D’auvenay Chevalier Montrachet (pic: handout)

Starting at 10am on 24 April, the third auction will offer some of the best Burgundy and wines outside of the region. It comprises over 800 lots with a total estimate of HK$45 million (US$5.8 million).

One of the biggest highlights is the 12 bottles each of the highly sought after D’auvenay Chevalier Montrachet in original wooden cases from 1997 and 1998 offered by the Cellar of DA Burgundy Connoisseur. Both wines are among the highest-priced in this auction with an estimate of HK$1,200,000-1,800,000 (US$152,986-229,479).

For white and Champagne lovers, over 120 lots or 550 bottles of great Champagne will be featured, such as Dom Perignon, Krug and among others spanning 6 decades from the 1920s to 1980s.

Gems from other regions also include youthful reds and whites of Coche Dury, DRC from the 1970s to 1980s and wines of Gaja from 1978 to 1997.

‘Finest and Rarest Spirits’

The Macallan Lalique Genesis Decanter 72-Year-Old (pic: handout)

The final auction of the spring series will start at 6pm on 24 April. The auction will present highly sought-after Scotch, Japanese whiskies and Kweichow Moutai.

The best of Scotch whisky features a series of rare age statement Macallan from 50 and above, such as The Macallan Lalique Genesis Decanter 72-Year-Old with an estimate price of HK$650,000-850,000 (US$82,866-108,364)

For Japanese whiskies, a full set of 36 bottles of Karuizawa depicting Katsushika Hokusai’s the 36 view of Mount Fuji will be presented with an estimated price of HK$1,100,000-1,400,000 (US$140,239-178,486).

Finally, Kweichow Moutai from the 1980s to 2019 are showcased, including limited editions such as The Hong Kong Reunification with China Memorial Moutai 2010.