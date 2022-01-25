Hong Kong’s new restaurant openings in January



Heading into the second month of 2022, despite restaurant dine-in ban, restauranteurs sanguine about Hong Kong’s strong consumption prowess are opening up more dining outlets.

If you are craving for a get-away to Japan for the upcoming Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, or flaming chili food in the freezing winter, here are two new restaurants to explore with your loved ones.

1. Yaichi Kura, Kennedy Town

Toge by Jyungin (handout picture)

While the pandemic has shut the gate to the Hong Kongers’ second homeland — Japan, Yaichi Kura is opening a 4-in-1 Japanese hotspot in Kennedy Town with over 5,000 sq ft of space comprising a high-end izakaya, an all-day dining venue, a popular Osaka bakery and pick-up station for a Japanese online shopping platform.

The high-end izakaya Toge by Jyungin is ready to lead diners into Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island through the restaurant’s cave-like entrance and its recreation of an izakaya ambience.

In charge of the menu is the chef Shimoji Atsushi, an Okinawan native with more than 25 years of experience in Japanese cuisine. He once worked in the iconic robatayaki restaurant Inakaya, which was graced by celebrity guests like Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For his Hong Kong station, the chef has designed a flagship robatayaki tasting menu with east-meets-west culinary. One of its highlights include a tableside-cooked dish prepared with the “en papillote” technique, which incorporates quality Japanese ingredients inside a parchment paper pouch in a sauce made with Japanese white wine, dashi, butter, lemon and garlic.

Wagyu Beef Tataki in Uni Sauce (handout picture)

Kombu Risotto ( handout picture )

For day-to-day meal choice, diners may try out Eclipse by Luna Café & Bar. The restaurant offers 40 seats and lighthearted meal choices include the creamy Hokkaido Uni Carbonara, the Cod Crab Eggs Benedict, and the house special blend coffee best enjoyed with a piece of Double Cheesecake, presented by the popular Hokkaido dessert brand Luna.

The celebrated bakery Painduce adds a hint of vividness into the destination by presenting creative breads that surprise you with unpredictable flavours. Curated by Chef Masahiko Yoneyama, the breads here are often made with flavours of everyday dishes, fresh vegetables and fruits, which has quickly attracted a social media frenzy.

After enjoying the feast in the izakaya or the afternoon tea break in the cafe, shoppaholics can easily turn to the self-pickup station of Go81.com. It is Hong Kong’s first duty-free online shopping platform operated directly by Japanese suppliers, meaning customers can buy Japanese specialties by a few clicks at their home amid the pandemic.

Address: 1/F, Imperial Kennedy, 84 Belcher’s Street, Kennedy Town (next to Japan Home Centre)

Contact Number: (852) 9634 1831

2. Grand Majestic Sichuan, Central

Grand Majestic Sichuan (handout picture)

Fushia Dunlop (handout picture)

Black Sheep Restaurants is adding spiciness into its expansive resturant collection this time with the opening of its very first Sichuan restaurant in collaboration with Sichuan food expert Fuchsia Dunlop.

Located on the third level of Alexandra House in Central, Grand Majestic Sichuan is delivering one of the most complex cuisines in the regional Chinese cooking traditions. The masterminds behind the menu are Head Chef Robert Wong, who worked three years in Michelin-starred Chilli Fagara, and renowned Sichuan food expert Fuchsia Dunlop.

Grand Majestic Sichuan dishes (handout picture)

Chongqing Laziji (handout picture)

Inspired by the Majestic Restaurant & Night Club, a glamorous and iconic Cantonese restaurant sitting at North Point in the 1960s, the dining room is draped in marble, velvet and silk, with a fanciful glass ‘birdhouse’, along with two bars and a lush open terrace.

To deliver the sophisticated layers of Sichuan cuisine, the menu has included cold dishes, slow-simmered meats, piquant soups and street snacks. Must try classics include Bang Bang Ji, Chongqing Laziji and Chen Pi Niu Rou. To balance the savoury main courses, diners can try out the vegetable forward dishes such as Ganbian Sijidou, as well as the popular seafood dishes Shui Zhu Yu.

Address: Shop 301, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong

Contact Number: (852) 2151 1299