Top wine fairs in China & Hong Kong in 2022

2021 marked a challenging year for wine events and exhibitions due to strict travel restrictions and the unpredictable resurgence of coronavirus cases. In China, some wine events faced endless postponement or abrupt cancellation. For some wineries, 2022 also means two years of not having in-person contact with local importers and distributors.

With China’s border still closed to foreigners, heading into 2022, wine fair organizers are hoping to reboot and bring top-notch experiences to wine professionals and wine lovers.

Here are the upcoming key fairs in mainland China and Hong Kong to anticipate for this year. Be sure to mark them in your calendar.

China Food and Drinks Fair

Date: March 24-26

China Food and Drinks Fair in Chengdu (pic: stock image)

Backed by the Chengdu government, the China Food and Drinks Fair is considered as the barometer of China’s food and beverage industry thanks to its long history dated back to 1955, as well as its massive scale and broad network.

Last spring, the fair after being postponed from March to April managed to successfully engage 5,000 exhibitors and over 200,000 trade visitors in the 200,000 square meter venue at Western China International Expo City. According to figures released by the organiser, the main fair brought in business worth about RMB 22 billion (US$3.46 billion).

This March, the 106th edition will be held in two locations in Chengdu. The drinks section will be held in Century City International Exhibition Center, while the food section will take place in Western China International Expo City.

