Marimar Estate Pinot named top 10 pinots of 2021

Mas Cavalls 2017, a Pinot released by the Marimar Estate of the Spanish wine giant Torres, has received endorsement from international critics.

The exclusive wine from the Californian Sonoma Coast has been named as top ten best Pinot Noirs of 2021 by The Drinks Business. The wine also obtained the title of Pinot Noir Master at The Global Pinot Noir Masters competition last June.

Founded in 1870 by Jaime Torres, Bodegas Torres is one of Spain’s most important and largest wine producers. The Torres family now owns more than 1,300 acres of vineyards in Penedès, Chile and California.

Marimar Estate Mas Cavalls 2017 comes from the Doña Margarita Vineyard, an 8 hectare organic vineyard in the Sonoma Coast. The blend in Mas Cavalls 2017 is 34% Dijon 115, 34% Dijon 667, and 32% Pommard.

Marimar Estate Mas Cavalls Pinot Noir (pic: Marimar Estate)

Thanks to the proximity of the Pacific Ocean, the Pinot Noir gets an ideal growing environment from the cool breezes and fog in the vineyard. The Estate also holds the sustainability certification granted by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.

The estate’s tasting note describes the wine to have aromas of wild berries, ripe black fruit, bay leaf and mint, with notes of forest floor and clove from the vineyard. The wine is said to continue developing for at least 10 to 15 years.

The wine carries a RRP of US$49 a bottle.

While producing the vintage, the Doña Margarita Vineyard adopted a high-density European style with 2,340 vines per acre. Therefore, the yields are low but the grapes can acquire better balance and greater concentration.

After minimal pressing, they fermented with native yeasts in stainless steel tanks. Then, they are aged in 39% new premium French oak barrels for at least 10 months and are bottled without being filtered or clarified in August 2018.

A total of 1,020 cases have been produced in 9L units.

Marimar Estate was founded by Marimar Torres, a member of the fourth generation of the Torres family. She began planting the vineyard in 1986, and built the winery in the style of a Catalan farmhouse in 1992. She currently grows two vineyards, 32 hectares in total, in the Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley appellations

The estate is selling 8 wines in Spain, including the Pinot Noirs La Masía, Mas Cavalls and Cristina. Other wines include the rosé Rosaleda, the sparkling wine Blanc de Noirs, the Chardonnays Acero and La Masía, and Albariño.