ProWine Hong Kong returns as ‘a show of confidence’

ProWine Hong Kong will return next month from September 7 to 9 after the pandemic has cancelled many physical wine fairs worldwide, as it aims to project confidence in the wine and spirits market in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific region.

This would be the third edition of ProWine Hong Kong, after it was first held in 2017 and later in 2019. The three-day trade fair will continue to be held as part of HOFEX 2021 – leading trade show for food and hospitality in the region at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Hall 3F-G).

Regain confidence and create the best local wine and spirits trade fair in 2021

Affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, ProWine Hong Kong 2021 will be held as a special local trade fair in Hong Kong this year, due to international travel restrictions.

With entry restrictions and quarantine measures still in place, many overseas wine and spirits professionals are unable to attend the trade fair as scheduled.

Although there are some obstacles to the holding of the trade fair, it will not affect ProWine Hong Kong 2021 be held on time and the enthusiasm and attention of exhibitors and visitors for it, says the organizer.

The three-day wine trade fair is expected to provide a broader platform for local wine importers and distributors to expand their business. At the same time, regional distributors and Food & Beverage buyers can obtain the most cutting-edge and best-selling wine and spirits and trade solutions here.

Guests at ProWine Hong Kong in 2019 (pic: ProWine)

Unswervingly promote high-quality and diversified wine education

A top-class event programme will span all 3-day of the show, incorporating specialized masterclasses and seminars by a line-up of industry opinion leaders.

This year AWSEC (Asia Wine and Service Education Centre) will bring two masterclasses at ProWine Hong Kong, one of the topics is Sake: Polishing and Pasteurisation. Stephen Mack will host a series of sake seminars covering the latest sake consumption trends, food and sake pairing, and sake drinking habits throughout modern customers.

Another masterclass is Hidden Gems of California which will be hosted by Jennie Mack. Other event highlights included wine, spirits and whisky masterclasses by WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) and Decanter etc.

It is worth noting that the Decanter will bring a tasting of the award-winning wines from its DAWA competition, and the masterclass will be taught by Jennifer Docherty MW.

“ProWine Hong Kong is committed to promoting the development and trends of the industry and promoting trade by sharing high-quality professional wine education”, says the organizer.

The voice of ProWine Hong Kong is the voice of confidence

Due to the pandemic, many wine fairs and events have been cancelled since 2020, and with global travel restrictions and resurfaces of outbreaks, many wine fairs are still not yet able to hosted physically.

However, the upcoming ProWine Hong Kong next month at HKCEC is committed to speaking out for the industry, the organizer says.

“The scheduled holding of ProWine Hong Kong also represents ProWine’s confidence and expectations for the wine and spirits market in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region,” says the fair organizer.

It is believed that ProWine Hong Kong 2021 will bring new power, regain confidence, and inject new vitality into the industry.

In addition, compared with previous years, this exhibition has added a special feature.

Natural & Organic Asia will be held concurrently with ProWine Hong Kong 2021. The fair aims to realize multi-exhibition linkage and create a cross-industry comprehensive exhibition worth looking forward to in 2021. We are looking forward to your arrival!

You can register for the fair here.