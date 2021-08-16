Ritz Carlton HK launches non-alcoholic, guilt-free cocktails

Ozone bar at Ritz Carlton has launched five guilt-free, non alcoholic cocktails for all the teetotalers and weight-watchers to enjoy all the refreshments without the hangover.

The luxury hotel has partnered with Lyre’s, a non-alcoholic spirits brand, to stir up five themed Zero-Proof 5 Elements cocktails for Ozone, dubbed as the highest bar in the world.

The new Lyre’s additions include creations inspired by Water, Metal, Earth, Fire and Wood for those wishing to opt for more mindful drinking and a healthier lifestyle, without the need to sacrifice delicious flavour and social experience, says the hotel.

Leveraging Lyre’s unbeatable range of non-alcoholic spirits, the menu blends a spectrum of ingredients inspired by nature’s five forces to elevate a classic drinks night with friends to another dimension.

Zero-Proof Water cocktail (pic: Sinclair)

Zero-Proof Fire ignites guests’ senses when taking a dip into the lava-colored concoction. With a base of Lyre’s Orange Sec, the coupette glass contains shaken mango nectar, elderflower syrup, zest from fresh lime juice, and a hint of spice from bird’s eye chili tincture.

Zero-Proof Metal is a refreshing option which uses Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, citrusy notes of orange and mandarin bitters, as well as Jasmine Tea Kombucha to add some fizz into the metal highball vessel.

Dive into the smooth salinity of Zero-Proof Water, with notes of oak and sugar from Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, complemented by homemade salted plum cordial, clarified grapefruit and soda water. The tipple is served with a seaweed crisp that adds a satisfying umami crunch.

Immerse into a lush green garden with the Zero-Proof Earth, a unique combination of Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit. homemade taro syrup, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and a dash of coriander bitters. This mix of flavours takes the guests on a tropical holiday, paying homage to the favourite piña colada.

Zero-Proof Wood served in a textured woody vessel, presents an unbeatable trio: Lyre’s Coffee Originale, Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso and Lyre’s Italian Orange, infused with truffle essence to round-off the drink.

The cocktails are available for HKD118* per glass. The drinks may also be enjoyed as part of Ozone’s 5 Elements Savory Afternoon Tea set for guests wanting to try a non-alcoholic beverage pairing, at HKD298* per person including one glass of choice.