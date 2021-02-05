Taking a stand

Symington Family Estates has joined the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), a new association of wine companies who have committed to respond to the severity of the climate emergency by taking immediate action to reduce their carbon emissions.

Founded in 2019 by Familia Torres of Spain and Jackson Family Wines of the USA, IWCA announced its first four Applicant Members as Symington Family Estates (Portugal), Spottswoode Estate (USA), VSPT Wine Group (Chile) and Yealands Wine Group (New Zealand).

The IWCA has laid out four goals:

Complete a verified end-to-end (Scopes 1-3) Greenhouse Gas emissions inventory Be powered by at least 20% on-site renewable energy Have achieved at least a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per litre of wine produced Commit to reducing total emissions 50% by 2030 and at least 80% by 2045

Applicant Members are wine companies who have completed Point 1 (measuring their carbon footprint across their entire supply chain), and are working on Points 2 and 3 (to be achieved within five years maximum), and who are committed to the overall de-carbonisation objectives in Point 4.

IWCA is open to wineries from any country who recognise that climate change is the most significant threat facing the wine industry, and who are guided by the urgency for strategic action that accelerates the implementation of strategies and innovative solutions to tackle climate change.

Rob Symington, Associate Director of Symington Family Estates, explains the reason for joining IWCA.

‘Climate change is one of the greatest risks facing humankind. We need individuals, businesses and governments to rise to the challenge. At Symington Family Estates we are committed to systematically reducing our carbon footprint and working with our partners to reduce the emissions in our supply chain.

‘We encourage other wine companies to join us in making concrete public commitments with measurable goals to respond to the challenge of the climate crisis. We have no time to waste.’

To find out more about IWCA, check them out at iwcawine.org

