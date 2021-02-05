Wine bottles filled with liquid cocaine seized in Macau

Two men were arrested in Macau for trafficking over US$3 million worth of liquid cocaine in eight wine bottles, the first case of its kind busted in the gambling city.

According to a report by Macau Post Daily, the liquid cocaine measuring 7400 ml were filled in eight wine bottles. In order to pass them off as red wines, they were mixed with unknown red coloring agent to disguise the drug.

Eight red wine bottles containing liquid cocaine are on display in the Judiciary Police (PJ) headquarters (pic: Macau Post)

The seized drug is estimated to worth over 24.6 million patacas (US$3.07 million).

The two suspects are a 39-year-old local taxi driver surnamed Cheang and a 19-year-old Hongkonger surnamed Lau who told the police that he works as a deliveryman for a logistics company.

The police in Macau were tipped by Hong Kong officers that a gang was smuggling liquid cocaine hidden in red wine bottles and arranging their express delivery from South America or Europe via Hong Kong to Macau.

The Hong Kong suspect did the drug delivery after completing 21-day quarantine as borders between the two SARs are still closed due to the pandemic.

The two traffickers are facing charges of trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances.