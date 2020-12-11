Altaya to distribute Brad Pitt’s Champagne in Hong Kong

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s Champagne, Fleur de Miraval, will hit the shelves soon this month in Hong Kong, one of the few Asian cities to taste the superstar’s Champagne, just in time for Christmas.

Starting from mid-December, Pitt’s Champagne, a premium rosé champagne made in collaboration with Champagne grower Rodolphe Péters, will be sold in Hong Kong through Altaya Wines at HK$3,500 a bottle.

This is the Hollywood star’s further expansion of his wine portfolio after launching his Provencal rosé Miraval with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, which later became one of the world’s most successful rosé brands.

Brad Pitt’s premium rose Fleur de Miraval will be available in Hong Kong soon this month. (Pic supplied by Altaya Wines)

Fleur de Miraval is made with 75% Chardonnay and 25% Pinot Noir Pic supplied by Altaya Wines)

The bubble is apparently a result of five years of secretive work between Pitt and the Peters family from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, the producer of the renowned Pierre Peters Champagnes.

The Fleur de Miraval Exclusivement Rosé is made with the traditional ‘saignee method’ by “bleeding” color from red grapes. In this case, it’s a blend of 75% Chardonnay and 25% Pinot Noir, then aged for three years before being released.

The first edition is already highly sought after as production was limited to just 20,000 bottles for worldwide distribution.

The two-time Oscar winner is the latest entrant into celebrity Champagne genre. Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Drake also own their Champagne brands, which are Armand de Brignac, Champagne Le Chemin du Roi and Mod Sélection Champagne, respectively.