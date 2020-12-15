President Barrel of 160th Hospices de Beaune sold to Chinese

The 228-liter ‘President Barrel’, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, from this year’s 160th Hospices de Beaune auction, was sold to a Chinese bidder for a record price of €660,000.

The proceeds from the sale of the Pièce des Présidents, together with two additional donations made by private clients, totaling €780,000, were donated to hospital worker and their families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at the Fédération hospitalière de France.

The 160th Hospices de Beaune held on December 13 achieved over €14.3 million, the second best result for the Hospices Civils de Beaune sale, following the record-breaking sale in 2017.

Average price though for per barrel for both reds and whites dropped slightly compared with 2019 (€20,321 for red and €25,797 for white in 2020).

The 160th wine sale of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, which was held on December 13, 2020

under a strict sanitary protocol, achieved excellent results despite the particular context. The Grande Halle was able to welcome 170 clients with 80 registered paddles; Christie’s additionally registered 42 clients over the telephone, 198 clients for our Christie’s LiveTM digital platform and 26 submitted a written bid. (pic: BIVB)

François Poher, Directeur of the Hospices Civils de Beaune: “Beyond the absolute record for the Pièce des Presidents (€660,000 + €120,000 offered, see below), two feelings dominate on the evening of this sale: the recognition given to all the hospital workers who continue to fight day after day to care for the patients;

and the symbolic strength of the sale result for the whole of Bourgogne which aspires to better days as soon as possible”.

This year, the crown jewel of the sale, the Pièce des Présidents, was aged in an unique oak barrel that came from the Domaine de Chambord forest estate and was subsequently manufactured by Cadus established in Bourgogne.

It was acquired by Maison Albert Bichot with its Chinese client for the sum of €660,000, a record for the Pièce des Présidents, the organizer has announced.

Since 1978, the Hospices de Beaune have each year donated one or more barrels, known as the Pièce des Présidents, to be auctioned for carefully selected charities. From the 1945 vintage onwards, one or more Honorary Presidents have presided over each wine sale.

Ludivine Griveau, régisseur of the Hospices Civils de Beaune domain, added: “An unforgettable year, definitely; the moments that this 160th Wine Sale allows us to experience are unheard of and testify to an incredible worldwide generosity. Of course, I would like to thank my teams in the vineyards and winery without whom all this success would not be possible. I would like to thank all our buyers, thank you for our Hospital. Tonight, I am just happy, quite simply.”