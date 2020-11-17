Ginsberg + Chan takes on rapper Drake’s Champagne in HK

Fine wine merchant Ginsberg + Chan has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Mod Sélection Champagne in Hong Kong, a range of luxury Champagne created by Canadian rapper Drake.

Mod Sélection champagne is a collaboration between Drake, American businessman Brent Hocking and Champagne house Maison Pierre Mignon.

This is the second time Hocking and Drake have collaborated on a beverage, following their first project of creating Virginia Black Whiskey.

The duo found the ideal terroir when they joined forces with Maison Pierre Mignon, a Champagne house established in 1892 that has been producing top cuvées for over five generations.

© Shamans Films for Mod Selection Champagne – http://www.shamans-films.com

The vineyards— spread throughout the Vallée de la Marne, Côte de Blancs and Montagne de Reims— are amongst the finest Grand Crus in Champagne. A combination of Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines grow on clay-limestone and chalk soils.

According to the wine merchant, strict selection process at harvest, delicate extraction of the first-press cuvée and rigorous control of fermentations are executed with exacting precision, to preserve the natural balance and purity.

The house is one of few in France to receive the official Environmental Certification or Haute Valeur Envioronnementale for its highly valued viticulture practices and preservation of biodiversity. Minimal intervention is practiced throughout harvest, press and production.

The final elegant and complex cuvées are housed in one-of-a-kind regal bottles embossed with golden embellishments handcrafted and applied by the finest artisans in Champagne.

Rapper Drake

Variants range from Non-Vintage to Vintage, Rosé de Saignée, Vintage Rosé, Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, Vintage Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs. Prices begin at HK$2300 for the Reserve Non-Vintage.

Speaking of the new addition to Ginsberg + Chan’s portfolio, co-founder Jason Ginsberg says, “Being from Toronto we were thrilled to be connected to Drake, who is also from Toronto. But we also asked ourselves whether that was good enough reason to take on a celebrity Champagne. When we tasted the line-up, we discovered the Champagnes are actually really really good.”

Co-founder Mandy Chan adds that the Champagnes are, ”terroir-driven, delicately made wines with character. They take Champagne making very seriously.”

Mod Sélection cuvées have already garnered rave reviews from wine critics such as James Suckling, who has given 96 points each to Mod Sélection Champagne Vintage Rosé and Mod Sélection Champagne Vintage 2008.