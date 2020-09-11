Study finds Chinese millennials fueling online drinks sales

The power of young consumers in China aged between 25 and 30 are boosting fortunes for distilleries, wineries and breweries around the world.

A new study by Chinese research company CBNData finds that young Chinese consumers born in 1990s are the growth engine for the country’s online drinks sales, and young female drinkers in fact are drinking the bulk of it.

The new report could shed some lights into wineries and producers who are eager to succeed of China’s massive wine market, which reportedly about 30% comes from online sales.

The latest report titled ‘2020 young consumers’ online buying behaviors’ highlighted young Chinese women’s purchasing power in China’s online drinks sales, coining it as “she power (她力量)”.

According to the study, women aged between 25 and 30 make up half of online consumers in China, and the number of female buyers aged below 30 already surpassed males in the same age group.

Similar to other age groups, the young consumers are also taking a liking for Baijiu, the fiery Chinese spirit, which leads online booze sales across all age groups, followed by wine, imported spirits and beer.

However, the report notes a growing trend of low- and no-alcohol drinks among Chinese women whether for beer, wine or cocktails.

Interestingly, the report says “Internet famous” alcoholic beverages referring to the drinks made popular by social media and KOL (key opinion leader) promotions are becoming more and more mainstream, a trend that was reinforced during the pandemic when most consumers tuned into live-streaming for purchases.

For these consumers aged between 25 and 30, wine is the category that they will most likely turn to social media and KOLs for buying advice, ahead of imported spirits, fruit wine/cocktails, beer and baijiu.

Fruity, aromatic and semi-dry wine styles are popular among Chinese millennial drinkers

In terms of wine styles, what appears to be fruit-driven, aromatic, semi-dry such as Italian Moscato d’Asti is the most sought-after style among these young consumers.

When it comes to varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon is still the most popular grape among young drinkers, followed by Shiraz, Muscat, Riesling, Merlot and Pinot Noir.

The high-performer is Muscat or Moscato in Italian, the report finds, which enjoys the highest growth rate among all varietals.