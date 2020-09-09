Singapore relaxes event organisation rules

Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions – industry is getting a boost in Singapore.

Authorities have just announced that from October 1, events of up to 250 participants can be held. This is a five-fold increase from the present maximum of 50 people.

Covid has hit the aviation, hospitality, tourism and exhibition industries particularly hard. Thousands of jobs are in the balance. Authorities have also said that if proved to be successful, the 250 figure for maximum participants may go up even higher.

No other measures of further lifting of restrictions were announced last Wednesday September 2 when Prime Minister LEE Hsien Loong spoke to the country live from the Singapore Parliament.

Instead, while admitting to some “missteps”, it was mostly a self-congratulatory exercise on his government’s response to Covid.

Singaporeans and residents hoping for a relaxation to the rule allowing a maximum of five for dining and sporting activities – or than the consumption of wine and other alcoholic beverages could extend beyond 10.30 pm – were disappointed.

Viewers who tuned in to the live broadcast did not, however, go away entirely empty-handed.

The prime minister turned up in a new pink shirt.

*The article first appeared on chngpohtiong.com.