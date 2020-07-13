Hong Kong tightens social distancing following third-wave infection

After Hong Kong reported alarming infection numbers within days, the city has reverted to strict social distancing measures including putting a cap on numbers at restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Hong Kong has tightened up social distancing rules after the city reported highest daily coronavirus number of at least 61 people in the city who were either confirmed as infected or had tested preliminary positive on the same day.

The city reported close to 200 cases in the past week, leading health officials in the city to warn of “most severe” third wave infection to date.

Restaurants in Hong Kong use partitions to separate diniers

The new rules which took effect on Saturday will be effective for two weeks.

As part of measures, restaurants must operate at a maximum capacity of 60% and seat just eight people per table, while the cap for bars will be four.

The rules announced on Thursday immediately prompted restaurants to cancel big group dining such as wedding banquets over the weekend, dealing a blow to the city’s already battered dining sector.

Party rooms and karaoke establishments are asked to limit the number of people allowed in each room to eight, down from 16, the government announced.

For Fitness centers, the number of people (including the coach) allowed in each group training or class at the same time is tightened from 16 to eight.

Clubs or nightclubs are asked to allow only four people at one table each time, down from eight, according to the government.

Additionally, no eating or drinking will be allowed inside cinemas and all places of public entertainment with live performances.