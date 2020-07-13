Hong Kong Wine

HKTDC trade seminar: how to create your ideal wine list

A seminar on how to create an ideal wine list will be held at the November HKTDC International Wine and Spirits Fair.

CHNG Poh Tiong
by CHNG Poh Tiong
Just as every Chinese restaurant serves delicious cuisine, every Chinese restaurant should also boast a good wine list.

Whether 8, 88, 888, or more wines, a well curated wine list can be easily achieved. The wine list should take no more than an hour or a day to put together. Provided you know how to go about it. What are those considerations?

A Senior Judge of the UK’s World of Fine Wine Best Wine Lists Competition,Regional Chair Decanter World Wine Awards, and Wine Consultant to NTUC FairPrice/Finest (Singapore’s largest supermarket chain), CH’NG Poh Tiong will show you how to create the ideal wine list for your – small, medium, or large – restaurant with his more than 40 years experience as a publisher, journalist, judge, and consultant.

Note: This seminar will be conducted in English. No wine will be tasted. If you wish to pre-register – the exact date and timing of this trade seminar will be announced in September – please email us at enquiry@100chineserestaurants.com

CHNG Poh Tiong

About CHNG Poh Tiong

CH'NG Poh Tiong is a Singapore-based wine writer and vice chair of Decanter Asia Wine Awards. A trained lawyer, he holds a post-graduate Certificate in Chinese Art with Distinction from the School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London.

www.chngpohtiong.com/

