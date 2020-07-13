HKTDC trade seminar: how to create your ideal wine list

Just as every Chinese restaurant serves delicious cuisine, every Chinese restaurant should also boast a good wine list.

Whether 8, 88, 888, or more wines, a well curated wine list can be easily achieved. The wine list should take no more than an hour or a day to put together. Provided you know how to go about it. What are those considerations?

A Senior Judge of the UK’s World of Fine Wine Best Wine Lists Competition,Regional Chair Decanter World Wine Awards, and Wine Consultant to NTUC FairPrice/Finest (Singapore’s largest supermarket chain), CH’NG Poh Tiong will show you how to create the ideal wine list for your – small, medium, or large – restaurant with his more than 40 years experience as a publisher, journalist, judge, and consultant.

Note: This seminar will be conducted in English. No wine will be tasted. If you wish to pre-register – the exact date and timing of this trade seminar will be announced in September – please email us at enquiry@100chineserestaurants.com