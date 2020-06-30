Wine Australia announces new chair

Dr Michele Allan has been appointed as the new Chair for Australia’s wine trade association, Wine Australia, starting from July 4, 2020 for a three-year term.

Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said Dr Allan’s appointment would provide certainty for the corporation, particularly to support Wine Australia and industry through the challenges experienced this year, including bushfires and COVID-19.

“Dr Allan brings a wide range of skills and experiences which will ensure our world renowned wine industry remains globally competitive and productive,” Littleproud said.

“She has a strong understanding of agribusiness, public policy and regulation within food and agriculture industries, R&D portfolio structure and management, enterprise risk management, and science and innovation.”

Globally, Australia is the sixth largest producer and the fifth largest exporter of wine, with exports worth about AU$2.8 billion.

“But in an increasingly competitive marketplace with changing conditions, the industry realizes it needs to be nimble to seize opportunities such as those that will emerge post-COVID-19,” he continued.

“Dr Allan will be instrumental in overseeing a growing demand for Australian wine overseas and promoting Australian wine internationally as some of the safest, most sustainable and highest quality wine in the world.

In her new role, Dr Allan will also help to implement the Australian wine industry’s Vision 2050 which aims to guide the sector’s focus and growth over the next three decades.

“I thank the outgoing Acting Chair, Ms Catherine Oates, for her invaluable contribution to the Australian grape and wine sector during her appointment,” he added.

Oates was appointed Acting Chair for three months from 4 April 2020 while the performance review of the Wine Australia board was being finalized and to effectively manage implementation of initial outcomes of the review.

Wine Australia is an Australian Government authority that promotes and regulates the Australian wine industry including domestic wine production and exports.