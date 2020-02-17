Chinese wine merchant discharged from hospital in Bordeaux

The 48-year-old Chinese man infected with the fast-spreading novel coronavirus or Covid-19 has recovered and been discharged from a hospital in Bordeaux after first being diagnosed on January 24.

The man works in the wine industry and entered Bordeaux from Netherlands after taking a flight from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as previously reported by Vino Joy News.

He started to develop symptoms on January 23 and was confirmed to have contracted the virus on January 24.

Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said at a press conference last week that three patients have been released after a full recovery including the first two confirmed cases involving a Chinese couple from Wuhan.

Last Friday, France reported the first case of death from the virus. An 80-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province died at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris on Friday after weeks of hospitalization.

This makes it the first case of death outside of Asia in Europe.

His daughter is also infected with the virus but is expected to be discharged soon.

The novel coronavirus has now sickened 70,548 and killed 1,770 in China as of February 17, according to official data, with cases reported in more than 27 countries and regions.

Impacts of the virus are threatening the whole Chinese wine industry as many restaurants and bars remain shut across the country.

In order to control the virus spread, the Chinese government from top to bottom has introduced various degrees of residential lockdowns of varying strictness. From checkpoints at building entrances to hard limits on going outdoors, The New York Times estimated that now at least 760 million people in China, or more than half the country’s population in provinces and major cities are affected by the lockdown.