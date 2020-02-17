Five top Italian wines poured at San Pellegrino 120th anniversary

San Pellegrino, the Italian sparkling water producer, celebrated its 120th anniversary in Taiwan with a launch of limited water edition and a culinary feast curated by a few leading female chefs.

But it was not just the water that was the talk of the town.

Five top Italian wines represented by Italian wine importer Ethica Wines were specially selected for the 120th anniversary gala dinner in Taiwan to pair with dishes made by five top female chefs including Chef Ana Ros from Slovenia (named world’s best female chef 2017 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants guide), Chef Margarita Forés from the Philippines (named Asia’s best female chef 2016 by food guide Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants), Chef May Chow from Hong Kong (named Asia’s best female chef 2017 by food guide Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants), and Chef Justin Li and Vanessa Huang from Taiwan.

As the official wine sponsor of the event, Ethica Wines commented, “We are happy to be part of the 120th anniversary celebration and celebrate the women in hospitality industry. The marriage of Italian boutique and artisan wine with food prepared by super star chefs and San Pellegrino water is a symbol of authentic Italianness.”

The gala dinner started with some fine bubbles from Bellavista, the renowned Italian sparkling winery from Franciacorta. Its Alma Gran Cuvee, an elegant sparkling wine made with traditional method, was matched with the first course themed The Journey of Water created by Taiwanese chef Vanessa Huang.

The second course created by Hong Kong chef May Chow is a Hong Kong street food variation of vietello tonnato, with her signature bao. Accentuating the flavours in the dish is a refreshing white wine, Anselmi San Vincenzo 2018. Founded by legendary winemaker Roberto Anselmi in Veneto, the winery is a leader in Soave and helped redefine the image of the famous northern Italian white wine.

Chef Margarita Fores then went to infuse a flair of southern Italy to her skilled Southeastern Asia cooking. Her dish using blue crab, red snapper, bottarga di Muggine and Adlai rice was complimented by a silky Langhe Nebbiolo produced by the historic winery Cordero di Montezemolo from Piemonte. Since 1340, 19 generations have managed the Monfalletto property in the town of La Morra, the center of the Barolo wine region.

Gros, the Slovenia-born chef, awed the diners by opting for a Taiwanese Fu Gui rooster as the main ingredient for her dish, together with crab and sunchoke. To stand up to the flavours of the dish, a Super Tuscan from the coastal Maremma’s Petra winery was selected. The Hebo 2017 vintage is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sangiovese.

Wrapping up the night was a dessert created by Taiwanese chef Justine Li called Bubble in Taiwan. The desert was paired with a off-dry Moscato d’Asti by Saracco. Produced in the Asti region of Piedmonte by the region’s Master of Moscato, Paolo Saracco, the white achieved a balance between freshness and sweetness by blending 15 different crus.

The Bellavista Gran Alma Cuvee and Petra Hebo are available in Taiwan via Entoteca, while Cordero di Montezemolo Langhe Nebbiolo and Saracco can be found through John Yeh. Anselmi San Vincenzo can be purchased in Taiwan at Tony Wang.