Prowine Asia postponed over virus outbreak

ProWine Asia 2020, which was planned in Singapore from March 31 to April 3, has now being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the orgnizers have announced, following the cancellation of China’s biggest wine fair in Chengdu.

The wine show, co-organised by Messe Dusseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, this year was supposed to run along side of the inaugural FHA-Food & Beverage event. The event is now also delayed.

The novel coronavirus that first broke out in China’s central city of Wuhan has now sicked over 64,000 and killed 1,380 globally. It has spread outside of China to 27 different countries and regions, according to the latest official figures.

Singapore has now reported 67 confirmed cases as of February 14, the highest number for a country following China and Japan.

The decision, which was taken after extensive industry consultations, aims to safeguard the safety and well-being of industry players and employees, the organizer explains.

Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage – Singapore, Informa Markets, said, “The safety and well-being of our exhibitors, event attendees and staff are our top priority. There has been signs of community spread and local authorities have issued advisories to avoid large crowds, as a result we expect event attendance to be affected. With these concerns in mind, we have made the decision to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020.

“Our focus now is to provide our exhibitors, event partners and registered visitors with the support they require as a result of this decision. We will continue to work in partnership with the relevant government authorities and agencies and take all further measures in accordance with the latest advisories published by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Manpower and the Singapore Tourism Board.”

Ms Beattrice J. Ho, Project Director, ProWine Asia (Singapore), Messe Düsseldorf Asia, added, “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all exhibitors and partners for supporting the exhibitions and are committed to working towards the best possible outcome. We are working actively with all partners to find a suitable alternative date.”

Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, added, “We understand the decision by Informa Markets and Messe Düsseldorf Asia to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 in light of the COVID-19 situation. During this challenging period, the health and safety of locals, visitors and industry partners remain our priority. We are staying vigilant, strengthening our defences and monitoring the situation closely. STB stands firmly by our MICE industry, and we will work closely with organisers, industry stakeholders and relevant government agencies to support the continued success of both events.”

The FHA and Prowine Asia (Singapore) said they reach out to all participants regarding further logistics and planning. Participants may also contact enquiry@foodnhotelasia.com and info@prowineasia.com for urgent assistance.

Vinexpo Hong Kong which was scheduled take place in May hasn’t ruled out the possibility of rescheduling the fair for July, though no official announcement has been made yet.