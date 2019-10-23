Vinitaly maps out ‘Wine To Asia’

More than 400 exhibitors have confirmed attendance for the ‘Wine to Asia’ trade fair in China’s Shenzhen next year, a new international wine trade show launched by Veronafiere SpA, parent company of Vinitaly, and China’s Pacco Communication Group Ltd.

Set for November 9-11, 2020, the fair is expected to help international wineries and producers to reach directly to the Far East region, the second most profitable market for wine behind North America.

Different from Prowine China or Vinexpo Shanghai, the three-day fair will be hosted in China’s southern city Shenzhen bordering Hong Kong at the largest convention center in the world, Shenzhen World.

“It only needs to be mentioned global demand for wine in the Far East is worth €6.45 billion of imports and is moving close to North America, where imports come to €6.95 billion”, said Maurizio Danese, President of Veronafiere, commenting on the potential of the regional market.

“In the ‘wine race’, the Far East is way out in front having posted a leap in value over the last ten years of 227%: eleven times more than EU markets and almost four times the North American geo-economic area,” he continues.

Shenzhen, the city chosen as home for the new initiative is one of the most dynamic areas of China, a crossroads in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with more than 100 million inhabitants.

“We have been working with Veronafiere/Vinitaly since 2014. We started with the off-show event in Chengdu, the oldest trade show dedicated to wines and spirits in China and a symbol of distribution that seeks to highlight the fine wine segment,” said Alan Hung, CEO of Shenzhen Pacco Cultural Communication Co. Ltd.

“Then we helped expand Vinitaly’s coverage through roadshows in first and second tier cities. This long-term collaboration has meant we have got to know each other well and we have reached this agreement today with the aim of grasping new opportunities for the wine sector both in China and Asia as a whole, markets with the highest potential growth in the world,” he added.