Week in pictures: China’s wine trade

A sparkling wine themed festival was held last week on September 13-15 in Shanghai. The festival, first of its kind in China, according to the organiser, Jing’an District Bureau of Culture and Tourism, attracted over 40,000 foodies and wine lovers.

Despite China’s sheer amount of imported wine, the country is yet to get bubbly with sparkling wines.

It imported 12 million litres of sparkling wines last year worth about US$81.9 million, according to figures by China Association of Imports and Exports of Wine and Spirits.

Wines from Chandon China, LVMH’s Chinese sparkling wine operation in Ningxia, were on pour