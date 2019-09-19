Hainan Airlines appoints Lu Yang MS as wine ambassador

Hainan Airlines has officially appointed Lu Yang Ms as its Exclusive Global Wine Ambassador, in charge of designing and overseeing wine programs for the Chinese airline, the company has announced.

Lu is China’s first master sommelier, and considered a leading wine personality in China, with experiences in wine education, judging and hospitality.

He will work with the airline on revamping in-fight wine lists, pairing seasonal menu with various beverage, cultivating wine culture among flight attendants, and improving on-board wine service, according to the airline.

The airline is the flagship airline of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, and its main cash generator.

It’s a rare move for a Chinese airline to appoint a wine ambassador when many are conscious about spending budget amid high costs and fuel charges.

Outside of China, a few Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates, Qatar and Etihad, as well as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific have well-curated in-flight wine lists.

Hainan airlines is certified by Skytrax with the 5-Star Airline Rating for the quality of its Onboard product and staff service, and the Hainan Airlines home base Airport service.