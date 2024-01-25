67 Pall Mall, the London-born private Members’ Club for wine lovers, has made its long-waited foray into Asia's fine wine capital Hong Kong with its 'En Primeur' membership that offers exclusive events, tastings and experiences, with full access to 67 Pall Mall’s global portfolio of Clubs.

Though still searching for its permanent home in Hong Kong, the En Primeur membership will offer its members unparalleled access to a suite of exclusive wine experiences, including masterclasses led by world-renowned experts, enriching dinners, and social events designed to elevate the wine knowledge and enjoyment of its members.

It also connects members to explore vinous destinations around the world, with full membership access to Clubs in London, Singapore and Verbier, as well as upcoming Clubs in Melbourne, Beaune and Bordeaux.

On the decision to launch Hong Kong as the first city for 67 Pall Mall En Primeur membership, Grant Ashton, Founder and CEO of 67 Pall Mall, shares, “The meeting of an incredibly rich culture and an iconic trading centre for millennia, Hong Kong is our next destination that we are delighted to offer a 67 Pall Mall experience. As we set out to build wine communities in important cities around the world, I look forward to welcoming the passionate and knowledgeable residents of Hong Kong with this new wave of membership.”

The inaugural En Primeur launch will see 67 Pall Mall partnering with The Upper House to host a series of wine events headed by 67 Pall Mall’s Head of Wine, Asia, Richard Hemming MW.

Hemming shares, “At 67 Pall Mall, we embrace the glorious diversity of wine from unsung heroes to the grandest estates. Finding the next big thing in wine is a perennial obsession, and 67 Pall Mall is devoted to discovering the world’s greatest bottles. For our Hong Kong launch, we’ve gathered some favourite wines from tastings hosted by luminaries such as Jancis Robinson MW, Jane Anson and Jasper Morris MW at the Singapore Club. These bottles represent insider choices from classic regions, and we’ve added some unexpected surprises from lesser-known terroirs as well.”

A highlight of the upcoming events includes a masterclass led by Bordeaux expert Jane Anson, featuring a trio of Year of the Dragon wines from 2012, 2000 and 1988 to show three distinct stages of maturity with hand-picked châteaux including Angélus, Beychevelle, Pichon-Comtesse and others.

Additionally, the Club is introducing ’67 at Home,’ a service allowing members to enjoy the 67 Pall Mall experience from their homes, either through expert-led masterclasses or sommelier services for gatherings​​.

Membership applications for the Hong Kong chapter are now open, with annual fees set at HK$15,000 for En Primeur Membership, HK$13,500 for the En Primeur Referral Rate, and HK$7,500 for the Annual Wine Professional Membership​​.

