Bonhams, the international auction house, has appointed Amayès Aouli as its new Global Head of Wine and Spirits, a position he will assume with immediate effect from his base in France. Aouli’s appointment signals a significant expansion for Bonhams, as he will lead a team of experts across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, coordinating with the company’s extensive network in 22 countries.

Aouli joins Bonhams following a successful tenure at Sotheby’s Wine as Head of Continental Europe & UK, where he was instrumental in launching the Wine department in Continental Europe. His achievements include managing over 30 auctions and setting records such as the Biggest Charity Wine Sale in History at $32 million and the 162nd Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction.

Prior to his role at Sotheby’s, Aouli spent a decade as an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan, significantly contributing to the firm’s development across Europe. He also boasts extensive experience in various financial institutions in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

In addition to his business career, Aouli has nurtured a passion for wine and spirits over two decades, culminating in WSET qualifications in both fields. A fluent speaker in French, English, Spanish, and Italian, he is a regular lecturer at international conferences. He holds a Master’s degree from EDHEC Business School in France and studied at Seoul National University in South Korea.

With Aouli’s appointment, Richard Harvey MW, who founded Bonhams Wine Department in 1997, will transition to the role of Chairman of the department. This move ensures continuity with long-standing European clients, while new senior roles in the United States, Europe, and Asia will be announced soon.

Bruno Vinciguerra, Bonhams Global CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Aouli joining the team. “We are delighted to welcome Amayès to Bonhams. His breadth of experience and wide range of relationships among collectors and producers will take the Wine and Spirits Department from strength to strength. The department is a strategic priority for us and Amayès will further our presence in the market with a global overview, establishing a new programme of wine and spirits sales around the world.”

Aouli himself is excited about the new role, stating, “I am honoured to join one of the most renowned auctioneers with its 230-year history and to be part of an unparalleled global network in the auction industry. In a fast-evolving market, I look forward to building on the success of Bonhams Wine & Spirits, one of the most trusted and reputable departments in the business and to further provide clients with access to the global market while providing the very best local support.”

