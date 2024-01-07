Buying wines in Thailand is gonna get much cheaper, with the country set to abolish import tarifffs completely and slash excise tax.

The country’s cabinent has passed a landmark decision to reduce taxes for alcoholic beverages including wine, local liquor and spirits to promote tourism, a significant contributor to the Thai economy, the government has announced earlier this month.

According to the government spokesperson, import tariffs on wines, which currently stands at 54% and 60% of declared value, will be abolished indefinitely. Additionally, the excise tax on wine will also be lowered from 10% to 5% of its price.

These tax cuts are expected to significantly reduce the cost of imported wines in Thailand, a country that has traditionally imposed an average tax of about 250% on wine, including import tariffs, excise tax, municipal tax, and a 7% VAT.

It comes after the governemnt introduced a series of relaxations on booze sales. In 2022, it lifted a five-decade-long ban on alcoholic beverage sales in the afternoon between 2 and 5pm. It also extended oeprating hours for entertainment venues including nightclubs and bars to boost consumption.

The new tax measures will take effect shortly and will last until end of the year, according to the Thai government.

Last year, the kingdom welcomed 28 million international tourists, who brought in 1.2 trillion baht (US$34.5 billion) for Thai economy, with the top five countries being Malaysia, China, South Korea, India and Russia.

In addition to wine, spirits and local liquors will also benefit from the tax cuts. Excise tax for the two categories will be slashed from 10% to zero to further boost consumption.

It’s worthy to note in Thailand in addition to price-pegged excise tax, it’s also applied to the volume and alcohol content. This means all wines, regardless of price, are assessed at a tax rate of 1,000 baht per litre for 100 degrees of alcohol content. For example a 0.75-liter bottle of 13.5% alcohol wine incurs a tax of [(0.75X13.5X1,000)/100], totaling 101 baht.

Additionally, wine is still subject to 7% VAT tax, municipal tax and health tax.

