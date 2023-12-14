China's biggest domestic winery is expanding its stake in Australian winery Kilikanoon as the country is expected to lift crippling punitive tariffs on Australian wine as early as April next year.

According to a company announcement from Changyu Wine Pioneer Company, it is increasing its investment in Australia’s Kilikanoon winery. Changyu, a Shanghai-listed company from Shandong province, announced its decision to purchase an additional 1.5% stake in Kilikanoon for AU$391,000, raising its total ownership to 81.5%. Changyu had previously acquired an 80% stake in 2017 for approximately AU$20.65 million.

Kilikanoon winery in Clare Valley, Australia (pic: Kilikanoon)

The decision to expand its ownership in the Clare Valley-based winery coincided with the expectation that China is set to lift the punitive tariffs imposed on Australian wine after it has formally started to review the tariffs. The review process could end as early as April next year, as Australian government previously estimated.

The 218.2% anti-dumping tariffs imposed on Australian wines in 2021 has plunged AU$1.3 billion Australian wine exports to its former biggest market to just AU$8 million.

Production at Kilikanoon is roughly around 100,000 cases a year, and after Changyu’s deal in 2017, the winery was selling at least 350,000 liters of its premium shiraz and other wines every year to the lucrative market.

Back then, the deal opened a flood gate for the Australian winery to the lucrative Chinese market, which seemed to have an endless thirst for Australian shiraz.

However, in 2021, when the tariffs were formally imposed, it failed to sell a single bottle in China, accroding to a Wall Street Journal report. It also became a target of local Australian boycott because of Changyu’s ownership amdist the worsening diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries as we have reported..

With optimism building, there are still uncertainties regarding the timeline of eventual normalizing China-Australia wine trade. Austrlaian government previously said the review will be expedited and finish within five months in April, while Chinese authorities stated the review process would conclude in November next year.

Changyu in its statment also pointed out a degree of risk in the Kilikanoon deal, as its return on the investment would suffer should sales in China fail to meet expectations.

Founded in 1892 in Yantai, Shandong, Changyu is China’s oldest and biggest wine producer. In the first half of the year, the winery posted strong net profits of RMB 364 million (US$51 million), up by 1.4%, according to its financial report.

