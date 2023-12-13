Global wine consumption has undergone a "structural shift", with white and rosé wines now surpassing red in popularity, largely driven by the success of sparkling wine such as Italian Prosecco, according to the (OIV).

Global wine consumption has undergone a “structural shift”, with white and rosé wines now surpassing red in popularity, largely driven by the success of sparkling wine such as Italian Prosecco, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

From 2017 to 2021, white wine consumption grew to 42.2% of the market, while rosé rose to 9.5%, overtaking red wine’s 48.3%, OIV data shows. The leading consumers of white wine are the USA (18.3 million hectoliters), Italy (14.2 mhl), and Germany (8.4 mhl), followed by France, the UK, Russia, Spain, Australia, Romania, and Argentina.

Evolution of wine consumption by color (pic: OIV)

Over the last two decades, global red wine production and demand have seen a notable decline. In 2021, production fell by 25% from its peak in 2004, dropping from 48% to 43% of total wine production since the turn of the century. Red wine demand has decreased in major European markets like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, while countries like China, the USA, Russia, and Brazil have shown growth. Notably, the top six countries for red wine consumption are outside Europe, primarily in South America and East Asia.

Conversely, global white wine production and demand have expanded since 2000. White wine production increased by 13% from its lowest point in 2002 and has surpassed red wine production annually since 2013. The share of white wine in global production rose from an average of 46% to 49% in recent years, buoyed by a surge in sparkling wine production, especially in Italy (driven by the global success of Prosecco), the USA, South Africa, and Australia.

The rising demand for white wine, particularly in sparkling wine markets like the USA, Germany, and the UK, has offset declines in large wine-consuming countries such as France and Spain.

Rosé wine has also seen substantial growth globally in both supply and demand over the past twenty years, with production increasing by 25% between 2001 and 2021. Rosé wines, which represented 6-7% of world production at the century’s start, now account for over 8%.

This growth is primarily driven by increased demand in the UK, Germany, and the US, with France remaining the largest market for rosé, representing over a third of global demand.

