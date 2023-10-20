After a five-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival will return this month, with 140,000 visitors expected.

After a five-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, dubbed as the largest world-class outdoor gourmet party is making a grand return from 26 to 29 October at the Central Harbourfront Event Space in Hong Kong, with 140,000 visitors expected.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), this year’s festival promises to be the ultimate global gourmet party, featuring an impressive collection of wines, spirits, and delicacies from 36 countries and regions.

The 2023 edition is set to impress with both time-honored classics and the introduction of emerging drinks like new latitude wines and notable Chinese wines. Over 100 offerings of popular bites from around the globe will be available, ensuring participants are treated to a day-to-night feast against the picturesque backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

Global Culinary Delights

With approximately 300 booths, the festival is a gastronomic playground. Whether it’s wine, whiskey, cocktails, street food, or star-rated gourmet dishes, attendees can virtually travel the world through its flavors. Highlights include top-quality wines from renowned regions such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italy, and the U.S., and unique finds like the world’s first soy wine from Singapore and wines from the eastern European state, Moldova.

China’s emerging wine scene will also be in the spotlight, with selections from Shandong, Ningxia, and Yunnan, including the acclaimed Marselan and Cabernet Gernischt, which graced the tables at a recent Chinese-French presidential banquet.

Culinary Excellence Meets Music & Entertainment

The festival’s diverse food offerings range from Japanese BBQ, Argentinian grill, Iberico ham, and Indian malai chicken tikka to local delicacies like fried potatoes in typhoon shelter style. The Greater Bay Area’s popular dishes, such as Shunde pork knuckles and fish trios, will be featured alongside delightful desserts like gelato made with the iconic “White Rabbit Creamy Candy.”

To enhance the ambiance, live music performances will entertain guests at the main stage, allowing them to immerse in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

First-ever “Tasting Theatre”

The debut of the “Tasting Theatre” brings an interactive element to the festival, hosting 17 themed workshops. Attendees can join masterclasses with renowned chefs, including Cantonese maestro He Jian-sheng and Taiwanese baker Wu Paochun. Pairing tips from top sommeliers and bartenders, family-friendly baking sessions, and trendy workshops like rice tasting with a Japanese expert, will ensure an enriching experience for all.

Tickets Go Live on 10 October

From 10 October, enthusiasts can grab their tickets, Tasting Passes, and workshop tickets via the Discover Hong Kong website.

Further elevating the culinary journey, HKTB’s “Taste Around Town” program in November will partner with over 300 restaurants and bars, spreading the festival’s spirit citywide.

Like this: Like Loading...