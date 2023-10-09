While Generation Z, those under 25, is leading in alcohol abstinence, the study also highlighted a concerning trend: those within this age group who do consume alcohol are more inclined towards binge drinking.

The study found that 21% of young adults, specifically those aged 18 to 24, are now teetotal. This figure has seen a significant rise, up from 14% in 2017.

While Generation Z, those under 25, is leading in alcohol abstinence, the study also highlighted a concerning trend: those within this age group who do consume alcohol are more inclined towards binge drinking. This pattern is in stark contrast to older demographics, with only 13% of individuals aged 25 and above identifying as teetotal.

The Drinkaware survey, which gathered responses from 10,000 adults, indicates that Generation Z’s abstention rate from alcohol is the highest among all age groups. The reasons behind this shift remain speculative, with experts suggesting a range of factors from health consciousness to societal changes.

However, the rise in binge drinking among the younger generation is a growing concern for health professionals. While many in Gen Z are avoiding regular alcohol consumption, the instances of excessive drinking in a short time frame are on the rise, posing potential health risks.

The findings prompt further questions about the underlying motivations for these changing habits and the long-term implications for both the alcohol industry and public health.

