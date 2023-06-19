A recent survey conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has shed light on the alcohol consumption habits of urban residents in Seoul, South Korea.

A recent survey conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has shed light on the alcohol consumption habits of urban residents in Seoul, South Korea. The 2022 Community Health Survey examined the drinking behaviors of different population groups, with a specific focus on the capital city.

Koreans are known for their bodacious drinking habits. The average Korean adults drank 53 bottles of soju and 83 bottles of beer in 2021, which equals to one bottle of soju and nearly two bottles of beer a week, as we have reported.

According to the survey findings, Seoulites recorded higher levels of alcohol consumption camong the six groups studied while the lowest smoking rate. The data indicated that 59.4% of citizens in Seoul reported drinking alcohol more than once per month in the past year. This frequency was higher than that reported by residents in small rural counties.

Interestingly, while Seoulites consumed alcohol more frequently, they were less likely to engage in binge drinking compared to their rural counterparts. Binge drinking, defined as consuming more than seven shots for men and more than five shots for women twice a week, was reported by only 10.6% of residents in Seoul, which was lower than the rate observed in rural areas.

The survey provided valuable insights into the drinking habits of urban residents in Seoul, emphasizing the higher frequency of alcohol consumption compared to other regions. These findings can contribute to efforts aimed at raising awareness about responsible drinking and promoting healthier drinking behaviors among urban populations.

