Hong Kong’s culinary landscape was met with a jolt as the two-Michelin starred restaurant, Ecriture, announced its sudden closure. Nestled atop a prime Central skyscraper and renowned for its unparalleled French cuisine, the unexpected shutdown of the French fine dining restaurant has left both patrons and the culinary community stunned.

Maxime Gilbert, the esteemed chef behind Ecriture’s success, took to his Instagram to express his heartbreak over the abrupt decision. In a post pulished on September 12, Gilbert described the closure as “the end of a dream,” revealing that the decision was made by the restaurant’s management group, Le Comptoir. He further shared the distressing news that all of Ecriture’s dedicated staff have found themselves unexpectedly out of work due to the closure.

“I have no idea of what the future will be yet. One that is for sure is the whole team at the premises all lost our jobs. I never expected to write this to you all, but this is not my decision. I run this place like it was mine without being an actual owner and Ecriture will stay forever in my heart. I am immensely proud of all that was achieved,” wrote the chef.

It’s not clear when Ecriture’s last day will be but its website is still promoting a four-hands dinner till September 30.

The fine dining establishment, celebrated for its artistic dishes and breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, has long been a bastion of upscale French dining in the city. Under Chef Gilbert’s leadership, Ecriture seamlessly blended modern French techniques with subtle Japanese influences, earning it numerous accolades and a loyal clientele. It achieved two Michelin stars back in 2018.

The sudden departure of such an iconic venue has led to an outpouring of support and sympathy on social media, especially in light of the staff’s unforeseen unemployment. Regular diners and fellow chefs have expressed their shock, sharing cherished memories and dishes that have made Ecriture a standout in Hong Kong’s vibrant culinary scene.

“It was a pleasure dining at Écriture your balance of new flavors, textures and presentation was always ahead of the curve. Your talent extended beyond the plate however and your warm persona was felt throughout the restaurant for all of your guests. I’m sorry to hear of the circumstances of the closing but at least you know it wasn’t a result of anything you did or didn’t do. Your next venture will be even more spectacular and you have a large clientele and team ready to follow you anywhere you go. Bon courage et à très bientôt,” wrote on Instagram user.

Ecriture is owned by dining group Le Comptoir, which also operates Plume and sushi bar Umi in Central, Hong Kong.

