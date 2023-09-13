In an effort to connect French producers with global buyers in the digital age, Business France's cutting-edge B2B platform, Taste France Wine and Spirits, has been making waves since its 2018 launch.

In an effort to connect French producers with global buyers in the digital age, Business France’s cutting-edge B2B platform, Taste France Wine and Spirits, has been making waves since its 2018 launch. Designed by Business France, the national agency bolstering the international development of the French economy, the platform promises to be a game-changeer in wine and spirits sourcing.

Aimed at streamlining and enhancing trade opportunities between French producers and importers, retailers, and wholesalers, this platform has already attracted a significant following with a repository of over 26,000 products from 2,300 verified French companies since its launch in 2018. Furthermore, it boasts an impressive roster of more than 5,000 international buyers.

With categories spanning Red Wines, White Wines, Rosé Wines, Sparkling Wines, Spirits, Ciders, and Beers, the platform emphasizes the precision matching of demand and supply.

In addition to English, Spanish, French, and German, the platform is also available in Asian languages including Chinese, Korean and Japanese, ensuing easier communications between Asian users and producers.

A screen grab of the homepage in Korean

Key Distinguishing Features:

Bridging the Gap: At its core, Taste France Wine and Spirits serves as a nexus, connecting French wine producers directly with the burgeoning wine trade market in Asia. One-stop Shop: This platform offers an unrivaled assortment of French-made wine and spirit products, making it easier for Asian buyers to source quality products and for French producers to tap into the vast Asian market. Direct and Meaningful Interactions: Equipped with built-in communication tools, the platform fosters direct dialogues between buyers and French companies, allowing for business meetings, quotations, and even sample requests. Credibility First: Every French company on the platform is manually validated by a dedicated team. This ensures that the platform remains a bastion of trustworthiness in an industry where credibility is paramount. A Spam-free Experience: Designed with user experience in mind, the platform actively protects its users from mass spamming messages. While French companies can showcase their catalogues and accept requests, unsolicited contact with buyers is restricted. Personalized Browsing: With a dedicated team working assiduously in the background, buyers are privy to product suggestions tailored to their preferences, ensuring a perfect match between supply and demand. Zero Entry Barriers for Professionals: Professional buyers and distributors can avail themselves of the platform’s myriad benefits through free registration

Bertrand Quevremont, Agrotech Director at Business France Hong Kong, commented: “Taste France Wine and Spirits is an efficient tool to generate contacts and interactions with French sellers. The use of this platform is not only a way to affirm its position towards the competitors but also a way to expand beyond its image and strategy.”

Behind this transformative platform is Business France, the national agency passionately dedicated to propelling and promoting the international development of the French economy. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location.​ The agency has more than 1,500 employees over 124 countries and 87 offices on the world.

Furthermore, this platform is but one facet of Business France’s digital strategy. Their portfolio also includes platforms spotlighting French food products at TasteFranceFood.com and cosmetics on ChooseFranceCosmetics.com.

You can watch the video below to learn more.

