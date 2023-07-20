After much anticipation and speculation, Penfolds has finally unveiled its first Chinese Collection wine to cap its high-octane 2023 collection launch in China on top of the idyllic Shangri-la, Yunnan.

After much anticipation and speculation, Penfolds has finally unveiled its first Chinese Collection wine to cap its high-octane 2023 collection launch in China on top of the idyllic Shangri-la, Yunnan, where majority of the grapes are sourced for the inaugrual red.

The wine, “Chinese Winemaking Trial 521 Cabernet Sauvignon Marselan 2021” (CWT 521), was officially introduced by Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago today at an event attended by a room full of Chinese government officials, representatives of China’s official drinks body China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA) and media.

According to the winery, CWT 521 is made from grapes sourced from five geographical areas in China – four batches of Cabernet Sauvignon grown in the high-altitude villages of Xidang, Sinong, Dongshui, and Mingyong in Shangri-La, Yunnan and one batch of the Marselan from China’s northwestern Ningxia. The number “5” then aptly represents the “five” geographic areas and “21” represents the first commercial release of the vintage.

Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago at the launch event today (pic: Natalie Wang)

Retailing for AUD 150, the wine is the first premium Chinese wine launched by the winery using locally grown grapes following last year’s release of more affordable One by Penfolds Ningxia red. Different from One by Penfolds which is sold exclusively for Chinese market, it’s understood CWT 521 will be sold globally.

In line with Penfolds House Style, the name of the wine “521” is also an extension of the Penfolds tradition and philosophy of trial and experimentation pioneered by Yattarna Bin 144 and RWT Bin 798, and more recently its French wine collection and America wine range.

Chief Winemaker Peter Gago proudly acknowledges the Collection is an evolving showcase of Penfolds innovative spirit and enduring ‘House Style’ – now in a truly global context with the addition of China as a sourcing region. “The Penfolds Winemaking Team relishes the opportunity to work across two hemispheres and numerous time-zones– with like-minded people and unique winemaking cultures – redefining what ‘pushing the boundaries’ now means. For almost two centuries, experimentation and trial continue to be a key driver of the creation of many Penfolds ‘trial’ wines including Grange (experimental 1951), Yattarna Bin 144, Red Winemaking Trial 798 (RWT) Barossa Valley Shiraz, and now the CWT 521,” he said.

The wine’s release, as the chief winemaker says at the launch event, will also be “symbolic” for China’s domestic wine industry and gave impetus to fellow Chinese winemakers. “This is a wine that will transcend country, if it works, as it already has, the tide rises for all the other producers in this country, we are so proud of Penfolds to be part of that.”

Penfolds’ invested interest in China

Though no immediate sign of China lifting 218% tariffs on Australian wine just yet, as relations between the two countries start to thaw. Penfolds, a brand that has remained decidedly popular within the country despite the tariffs, has stepped up its investment in growing China’s own domestic industry.

It entered into a strategic co-operation agreement with the country’s peak alcohol body – the China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA) in 2022, advancing China’s wine industry on the global stage through technical knowledge and expertise exchange, as well as wine education and culture programs.

Penfolds relationship in China began in 1893, with the first bottles of Penfolds exported from South Australia to Shanghai. Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago has been visiting and working in China for almost three decades and is now joined by Penfolds Red Winemaker Matt Woo. The brand has continued its Re-Corking Clinics across a range of locations in China.

To further solidify its commitment to all regions where it produces wine, Penfolds also announced the establishment of its community and sustainability initiative – ‘Penfolds Evermore’. Under the program, Penfolds will provide more than AUD $1 million in support for programs in Australia, the US, France and China over the next 5 years through a new grant program and more.

Beginning in 2022, Penfolds has partnered with the China Agricultural University to establish a student fund and academic exchange program that supports winemaking and viticultural studies for local winemaking talent. The China Agricultural University partnership complements its long-term agreement with (CADA).

The initial release of the CWT 521 2021 is limited. It will be globally available as part of the 2023 Penfolds Collection from Thursday August 3, 2023.

