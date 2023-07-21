For the first time, two Chinese wineries have made it onto 2023 World's Best Vineyards list.

Two Chinese wineries have achieved a remarkable feat, securing spots on the prestigious 2023 World’s Best Vineyards list. The annual list, which recognizes excellence in wine tourism, is organized by William Reed media, the same entity responsible for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings.

This year’s awards was announced in Rioja, Spain with Argentina’s Catena Zapata topping the list. Rioja’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal with its stunning, futuristic architecture and impressive setting came in second place and took the spot for top vineyard in Europe. Chilean vineyard, VIK jumped one place to third and Creation in South Africa, took fourth place and was named overall African winner.

Notably, 23 European vineyards made it to this year’s list, with France dominating with nine wineries in the top 50, including esteemed Champagne houses Maison Ruinart, Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon, and Veuve Clicquot.

The 2023 list welcomed more first-time entrants than ever before, featuring vineyards from Hungary, Georgia, Lebanon, and China. Among the Chinese wineries, Canaan Winery in Hebei and Grace Vineyard in Shanxi were recognized and earned spots on the list.

Canaan Winery, owned by Taiwanese entrepreneur Cher Wang, founder of HTC Corporation, secured the 80th position on the list. Meanwhile, Grace Vineyard, one of China’s early international success stories, was ranked 100th.

Andrew Reed, Managing Director Wine and Exhibitions at William Reed, comments: “The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever. We’ve found that local and international tourists are looking for experiences that offer a whole host of activities and our host Rioja truly fits the bill with stunning scenery, delicious food and of course, amazing wines”.

Launched in 2019, The World’s Best Vineyards annual list highlights the top vineyards to visit globally and aims to promote wine tourism around the world. Each year the list showcases unique vineyards with unrivalled visitor experiences, from modern architectural wonders, UNESCO-protected ancient cellars, and Michelin-starred restaurants to family-run wineries with intimate tours.

The Voting Academy consists of over 500 leading wine experts, sommeliers and travel experts and they submit their nominations based on the different criteria that make the best destination vineyard, including quality of the overall experience, ambiance, cuisine, activities, views, staff, and value for money. The results are then collated and converted into the annual World’s Best Vineyards list.

Like this: Like Loading...