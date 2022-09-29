Penfolds, the flagship Australian wine brand owned by Treasury Wine Estates, has finally unveiled its much anticipated made-in-China wine, which will be sold in the Chinese market exclusively starting from October.

As China is not cutting the crushing tariffs on Australian wines anytime soon, Penfolds moved fast to reclaim its market share in what was once TWE’s most lucrative export market, with a brand new Chinese Penfolds.

The Chinese wine made from Ningxia will be part of a new range of wines called “One by Penfolds”. Launching in China as a prelude to the global launch in mid-2023, the first release includes four wines from three winemaking regions – France, America and China.

The Chinese Penfolds used grapes across Ningxia and its first vintage will be 2020. (pic: Penfolds)

One by Penfolds expands on Penfolds’ multi country of origin winemaking approach. For the first time in Penfolds history, this launch includes a trial wine sourced and made in China’s Ningxia region. The red blend from the 2020 Ningxia vintage will be available exclusively in China.

Penfolds did not reveal the wine blend but in tasting note it specified that the fruits are sourced across Ningxia to “create a fine and elegant wine with primary red fruits”. Each of the wine in the range retails for RMB 228 (US$31.6).

The packaging design and visual aesthetic are done by renowned artist Ori Toor. Toor created distinctive illustrations for each wine, creatively capturing the essence of the local communities of each winemaking region through playful and unconventional designs.

“One by Penfolds is about much more than the wine itself. It is inspired by culture, collaboration, empowerment and giving back to the community”, said Tom King, Penfolds Managing Director.

“For each winemaking region represented in One by Penfolds, signature varietals and blends were selected by Penfolds winemakers that best represent the regional character while suiting the Penfolds style and benchmarks for quality, consistency, and drinkability.”

“Penfolds winemakers worked alongside our dedicated teams in France, America and China to create fruit forward, medium-bodied, vibrant and aromatic One by Penfolds wines from each region”, said Matt Woo, Penfolds Winemaker. “Expressive varietal characters carry a medium tannic structure, silky and integrated. The wines are approachable and ready to drink.”

The winery added that with each One by Penfolds release, it will partner with local non-profit organizations to give back and empower local areas. To coincide with the launch of Penfolds first China made wine, Penfolds has partnered with the China Agricultural University to establish a student fund and academic exchange program that supports winemaking and viticultural studies for local winemaking talent. The global launch of One by Penfolds will also be supported by community initiatives that embody the spirit of ‘oneness’ to empower local winemaking communities.

Penfolds has partnered with the China Agricultural University to establish a student fund (pic: Penfolds)

The China Agricultural University partnership complements the long-term agreement with the China Alcoholic Drinks Association announced earlier in 2022, a collaboration to further build China’s fast-growing wine industry.

“Developing talent and sharing viticulture and winemaking expertise underscores the partnership between China Agricultural University and Penfolds,” said Tianhong Li, Dean of College of Horticulture, China Agricultural University. “In addition to merit and needs-based financial assistance with tuition, we are pleased that the One by Penfolds Student Fund will also support academic and cultural exchange, wine education materials, and access to wine samples from around the world for students to expand their learning. As a university with a global mindset, we welcome continued collaborations, such as this partnership with Penfolds, that take a long-term approach to empowering the local winemaking community and incubating talent for the China wine industry.”

One by Penfolds will be available in China from October 2022, in select fine wine retail outlets nationwide and on wine e-commerce platforms. It will be available globally from mid-2023.

