Château Beauséjour's wine designs are getting a new face lift ahead of its 2022 vintage release.

Saint Emilion grand cru Château Beauséjour has unveiled new visual identity, the latest development in a series of changes implemented by the estate’s dynamic new team, spearheaded by Joséphine Duffau-Lagarrosse, the ninth-generation winemaker of the Saint-Émilion property, and Prisca Courtin of the Clarins family.

Since assuming the reins in 2021, Duffau-Lagarrosse and Courtin have orchestrated a wave of transformative measures at Château Beauséjour. This includes assembling a new team of talent, forging strategic partnerships with emerging oenologists, and adopting a new approach to winemaking.

The new team’s philosophy of creating a truer, fresher expression of their terroir while remaining faithful to the storied estate’s legacy has informed the new visual identity, which merges heritage with modernity. To this end, the estate will now be referred to simply as “Château Beauséjour”, having dropped “Héritiers Duffau-Lagarrosse” from its name.

The estate’s logo is getting a new font. The Art Nouveau-inspired serif from the original logo has been replaced with a sans-serif font, while its secondary cursive font is redesigned to be reminiscent of traditional French calligraphy.

Aside from logo, its label is getting a major face lift. The estate’s new label features the historical engraving of Château Beauséjour encased in an oval shape in a sepia tone. Different from the previous version, the label is made of luminous colored and cotton-like textured paper. The design aims to convey the finesse and elegance of the estate in a minimalistic manner. The label includes a serial number, highlighting the wine’s limited production and artisanal nature.

The unveiling of the new visual identity sets the stage for the imminent release of Beauséjour’s highly awaited 2022 vintage, which will be bottled with the new visuals. Future vintages of Beauséjour and Croix de Beauséjour will be also released in three-bottle wooden cases, engraved with personal accounts and tales from the team.

