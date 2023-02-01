Starting from March 1, restaurant and bar patrons in Singapore could face up to S$2000 fine and three-month jail time if they are found to be drinking after permitted hours.

Starting from March 1, restaurant and bar patrons in Singapore could face up to S$2000 fine and three-month jail time if they are found to be drinking after permitted hours, as the Lion City further tightens rules on alcohol sales and consumption.

Food and beverage outlets in the country starting from next month will have to display notices at conspicous places such as entrance, toilets and tables to notify diners the permitted alcohol sale hours.

The new requirement would require most restaurants and bars with liquor license to only sell alcohol on premise from 6am till midnight, but outlets that are operating under Class 1B liquor license will have to end alcohol sales at 10pm.

Nightlife district in Singapore (pic: file image)

Despite being one of the most developped countries in Asia, Singapore has strict rules to curb alcohol sales and consumption. A 2015 Liquor Control Act bans sales of alcohol after 10.30pm at shops, supermarkets and convenience stores and citizens are not allowed to drink in public after 10.30pm either, though home consumption in private is allowed.

Restaruants and bars flaunting the new rule will be fined up to up to S$10,000 if they are found to be serving alcohol beyond permitted hours or outside permitted premises to patrons.

Individual diners could also be subject to a fine of up to S$1,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months if they are found drinking in a licensed outlet after the permitted hours.

