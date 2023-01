South Korea’s wine imports continued its growth momentum in 2022 albeit at a slower pace, as consumers trade up for higher-priced bottles, the latest data from the country’s customs department has shown.

South Korea’s wine imports continued its growth momentum in 2022 albeit at a slower pace, as consumers trade up for higher-priced bottles, the latest data from the country’s customs department has shown.



Login Join Now This content is for Monthly membership and Annual membership members only.

Like this: Like Loading...