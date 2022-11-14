Four-time James Beard awardee Fuchsia Dunlop will be in Hong Kong this month to treat diners with her exclusive Sichuan menu at Grand Majestic Sichuan.

From November 14 – November 26, guests at the newly opened Grand Majestic Sichuan in Hong Kong can look forward to a special appearance by four-time James Beard awardee Fuchsia Dunlop herself, who will spend six days showcasing an exclusive new tasting menu and dishes crafted in collaboration with Head Chef Theign Phan.

The limited-time menu by the two pioneering experts in the field of modern Sichuan cookery will feature dishes with the full glossary of tongue-tingling Sichuan flavor profiles: spicy, tingling, garlicky, sweet, sour, savory, bitter, smoky and flowery.

“Following many flight cancellations due to changing COVID travel regulations, I am delighted to finally reveal my upcoming plans to visit Hong Kong this November. This will be my first visit to Grand Majestic Sichuan since it opened this January 2022, and I am excited to experience the concept I have been working closely with Chef Theign on for so long,” says Dunlop.

“Chef Theign and I look forward to welcoming Sichuan food lovers to enjoy our limited-time collaborative menu, which I am sure will excite the discerning palates of Hong Kong,” she adds. The menu designed for four persons is priced at HK$1088 each with 10% service charge.

Fu Qi Fei Pian (pic: handout) La Zi Ji (pic: handout)

Opened earlier this year, Grand Majestic Sichuan is one of the latest addition to Black Sheep Restaurants group. It breaks the mold of conventional Chinese restaurants with its extravagant décor, sleek European-style service, and an enviable wine list to complement the fiery flavors on the plate.

The London-based writer and professionally trained chef is the author of The Food of Sichuan (2019) (originally published as Sichuan Cookery/Land of Plenty), one of the most influential books ever written demystifying Sichuan food for western readers. The Chinese translation of her memoir Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper was a bestseller in China and was followed by a Chinese edition of The Food of Sichuan. The winner of four James Beard Foundation awards, Fuchsia has appeared as a Chinese food expert on numerous radio and TV shows, including Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, and David Chang’s Ugly Delicious.

