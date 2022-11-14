Scotch whisky and Champagne favorites will take center stage at the upcoming Spink x Cask 88 auction in Hong Kong on November 17 just in time for the festive season.

Over 430 lots of wine and whisky are on offer in November’s auction, with famous names in whisky, Champagne and wine predominant throughout, selected by Daniel Lam, the fine wine and whisky veteran and former Director of Wine & Spirits in Asia at Bonhams.

The sale comprises some top flight Champagnes from Dom Perignon, such as the Oenothèque Brut and Rose from remarkable vintages 1990 and 1996, alongside with dozens of pleasantly aged Dom Rosé 1996. For the Wine section, pristine cases of claret, Lafite, Mouton and Latour from 2009 and 2010 vintages, in addition to familiar names from Domaine Leflavie and Krug.

12 bottles case of Macallan-1967-18 year old. Estimate: HK$420,000-500,000.

The Scotch Whisky offering includes many names of familiarity and quality for lovers of single malt from Scotland, favorites that will be universally enjoyed when opened with fellow afficionados. With over 60 lots of Macallan, covering eight decades from the 1940s to the 2010s, and a 50+ strong selection of Islay malts, from the likes of Ardbeg, Bowmore, Port Ellen, including the incredibly rare Black Bowmore 1964 and Ardbeg Double Barrel Single Cask 1974; this an auction not to be missed by lovers of Scotch whisky.

One of the highlights is “an impeccable” 12-bottle case of Macallan 1967 18 year old, says the auction house. Bottled in 1986, imported by Sole U.S.A. Distributor, Premiere Wine Merchant, New York, it comes with its original outer carton and bottled at 750ml each, minted condition case is rarely seen in auction. It’s estimated to fetch HK$420,000-500,000.

A bottle of Yamazaki-35 year old. Estimate: HK$700,000-900,000 (left). A full set of Karuizawa 36 View of Mount Fuji (32 bottles). Estimate: HK$1,100,000-1,400,000. (right)

In addition to Scotch, a bottle of Yamazaki-35 year old is estimated at HK$700,000-900,000. A full set of Karuizawa 36 View of Mount Fuji (36 bottles) amassed by Hong Kong collector is estimated to fetch up to HK$1.4 million. Estimate:

Spink Globe Head of Wine and Whisky, Daniel Lam, said, “This is an extremely inviting sale for those seeking to host a festive party to be remembered. The value of the lots range from HK$1,000 to 1 million; and we sincerely hope to cater a broad range of bidders to participate in this auction, to acquire bottles for their upcoming celebrations, besides collecting. Here is a veritable treasure trove of great value wine or whisky awaiting to be consumed for the coming festive seasons.”

