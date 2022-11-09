Dom Pérignon has launched the latest 2004 vintage of its ultra premium Plénitude 2 in Hong Kong with a tailored made menu created by three Michelin-starred chefs in the city.

The extra-aged Plénitude 2, known as “the second life of Dom Pérignon”, was created to achieve a state of Plénitude by unfurling across every dimension – wider, deeper, longer, more intense – and gifted further with an extended longevity.

Following the syncopated rhythms of 2003 – marked by dramatic frosts and a historic heat wave, constraining grape production by the vines, the Champagne house describes the 2004 vintage as “a year of renaissance and calm”.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004 Plénitude 2 (pic: handout)

The year unfolded in a virtually ideal scenario. Each season segued to the next with ease and fluidity, devoid of disturbances or excess. A rather cool August was followed by a few weeks of dry heat that made the vintage. Drawing on a reserve of energy left by 2003, the vines thrived, expressing themselves to the full with a generous harvest of mature grapes.

Following the first release in 2013, it took 18 years for Plénitude 2’s maturation to elevate the harmony of the wine in the bottles of Vintage 2004 that remained in the cellars.

Chef Julien Tongourian of 3 Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon Hong Kong Chef Maxime Gilbert of 2 Michelin-starred Écriture Chef Richard Ekkebus of 2 Michelin-starred Amber at Landmark Mandarin Oriental

To launch the wine in Hong Kong, the Champagne house united with three celebrated Michelin-starred chefs in Hong Kong including the new inductee to the Dom Perignon Society, Chef Julien Tongourian of 3 Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon Hong Kong, and fellow Society members Chef Richard Ekkebus of 2 Michelin-starred Amber at Landmark Mandarin Oriental and Chef Maxime Gilbert of 2 Michelin-starred Écriture.

The Dom Perignon Society, a worldwide community of chefs and core advocates of Dom Pérignon with Plénitude 2 as the iconic centerpiece of this program, this community brings these inspirational figures together to explore affinities and forge stronger links between those who are truly committed to elevating the fine dining experience.

To celebrate the launch of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004 – Plénitude 2, all three Dom Pérignon Society Members will offer a “Second Life Menu” inspired by the chef’s most emotion-inducing dishes.

Chefs are challenged to reinterpret a menu that made a significant mark on their career, such as their first menu ever created, a powerful food memory, or even a tribute to a legendary chef or role model. Exclusive Second Life menus paired with Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004 Plénitude 2 will be available at Écriture, Amber at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon starting from this month.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004 Plénitude 2 will also be available at partnered retailers such as Watson’s Wine, Avize Wine Cellar, burgundy etc, Liquid Gold.

