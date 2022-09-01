The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery, has released a limited edition of its 50 Years Old whisky bottled in Lalique decanter for the first time. The first bottle of the extremely rare dram would be auctioned off by auction house Sotheby’s for at least £60,000.

The new expression is being produced in an edition of 150 bottles housed in a striking, black crystal decanter produced by luxury French crystal house, Lalique.

Black crystal – the rarest and most expensive crystal as it is the most difficult to produce, mirroring the craftsmanship and skill that went into producing such an extraordinary whisky.

Sotheby’s will also be auctioning off decanter number 1 of 150 during their Whisky in Lalique auction – the first whisky auction in history to exclusively offer Scotch in Lalique – running from August 30 to September 9. The high estimate lot price for the bottle has been valued at £60,000 and comes in a bespoke black case with mother of pearl inlays.

The first bottle to be auctioned by Sotheby’s will come in a bespoke black case with mother of pearl inlays (pic: handout)

This first decanter is the only one to be offered with a unique artwork, devised in collaboration with Method Studio who commissioned Scottish artist Matthew Draper for the project.

The whisky was drawn from a singular remaining cask which was filled in 1972; it has spent the last five decades maturing in a refill Sherry cask which gives the whisky a beautiful antique oak color.

Speaking about the release of the 50 Years Old, The Glenturret’s Managing Director, John Laurie, said, “We are so excited to be releasing a 50 Years Old expression for the first time ever. But to do it in partnership with the extraordinary creative talents, Lalique, Method and Matthew Draper, whose values both mirror our own philosophy when it comes to craftsmanship and the importance of making things by hand, is just incredible. The result is a rare and unique collector’s piece, and the work that has gone into this project really does justice to the remarkable liquid that can be found inside.”

Adding to that, Johnny Fowle, Sotheby’s Head of Whisky & Spirts North America and EMEA said, “This 50 year old whisky from The Glenturret represents so much more than just the depth of history at this distillery. It is an opportunity to be the first to collect The Glenturret’s rarest bottles and the only opportunity to acquire the accompanying art piece made from the barrel itself. Glenturret has, thanks in no small part to both Bob Dalgarno and Mark Donald, quickly become the gastronomic centre of Scotland over the last year, and it is a real pleasure for Sotheby’s to be part of this landmark moment on their journey.”

