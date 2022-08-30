ProWine Singapore, one of the region’s most important marketplaces for wines and spirits, will return for its third edition from September 5 to 8 at Singapore Expo, four years after its last edition as it aims to chart a growth map for the drinks trade in the post-pandemic Southeast Asian market.

The highly anticipated 4-day trade fair is poised to bring together some of the best products and people from the industry, with about 200 high-quality exhibitors from across 20 countries and regions to meet with an estimated 5,000+ trade visitors from the region.

Jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, ProWine Singapore is co-located with FHA – Food & Beverage. The theme of ProWine Singapore 2022 centres on A New Hope.

As the world emerges from the pandemic and begins finding its own momentum again, ProWine Singapore is eager to celebrate the emergence of new brands and uncover how timeless and traditional brands are finding new ways of working.

ProWine Singapore was last held in 2018 and the planned 2020 edition was disrupted by pandemic (pic: ProWine)

Participants will be able to dive deeper into the innovation processes of these producers on the show floor and through a curated line-up of activities that shine the spotlight on the industry’s response to the rapidly changing landscape caused by recent global events.

Kicking off ProWine Singapore’s knowledge-based line-up of seminars and activities is an engaging and educational panel discussion. Held on 5 September 2022 at 10:30 am, the exclusive panel discussion offers visitors a rare opportunity to see four Master of Wines – Neil Hadley, Tan Ying Hsien, Annette Scarfe, and Richard Hemming – come on stage to share and discuss their perspectives on surviving, growing, and thriving through the pandemic. The four MWs will delve deep into the various innovations that developed over the past two years and share their learnings for a new wine world.

Topics range from NFT in wine industry to Pinot Noir in California’s lesser known regions, all the way to a comparative look at wines from the Old World and New World.

Reconnect, Refresh

Being the region’s first wine and spirits trade fair to return post-pandemic, ProWine Singapore sets the stage for the industry’s mover and shakers to reconnect and refresh their relationships. Producers, distributors, and retailers are empowered to create meaningful connections through industry-tailored programs and engage in open discussions on changing consumer behavior, the growing online alcohol market, the ongoing premiumization trend of wine and spirit products, and more.

For the first time ever, trade visitors will also have the chance to embark on a curated journey through the show floor and experience the exhibition according to their interests, such as discovering a range of offerings across origins, appellations styles, and terroir, varietals, and more.

“We are looking forward to staging ProWine Singapore. It’s been four years, and we are eager to continue playing our part as a major industry event and business platform to bring the industry together as we navigate the new realities. Our strong foothold in the markets of Asia and Southeast Asia, and the quality of visitors attending ProWine Singapore ensure producers from Europe, North and South America, and the Oceanic regions will benefit greatly by having a presence at the trade fair,” says Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia.

ProWine Singapore made its debut in 2016 as a biennial trade fair, co-located with FHA – Food & Beverage, organised by Informa Markets. It has earned its standing as the region’s leading trade-focused platform for international wine and spirit producers and is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.

