Allan Sichel has returned as president for Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB), the Bordeaux wine trade body, after first serving his term from 2016-2019, CIVB has announced.

Allan Sichel has returned as president for Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB), the Bordeaux wine trade body, after first serving his term from 2016-2019, CIVB has announced this week.

Sichel would succeed Bernard Farges, and serve another three years as president of CIVB.

Born in 1962, Sichel manages its family wine production and negociant business Maison Sichel, which owns five wineries in France including Chateau Palmer in Margaux.

Sichel has demonstrated longstanding commitment to Bordeaux wine industry. He served as president of the Fédération des Négociants de Bordeaux et de Libourne from 2010 to 2016, president of the CIVB from 2016 to 2019, and vice president of the CIVB from 2019 to 2022. He has also contributed tirelessly to deliberations and actions concerning the challenges faced by Bordeaux wines now and in the future.

Convinced of the strength of the collective, as the association’s new president, his priority will be to continue work on economic management of the sector, revival of sales, and the environmental, social and societal transition to better protect the sector from climatic or commercial shocks and prepare it for the future.

At the same time, he is committed to promoting a sector that knows how to reinvent itself, both as a group and individually.

CIVB was created in 1948 to represent the two parts of the Bordeaux wine sector: winegrowers and merchants.

It carries out three main missions: marketing, communication, economic and technical missions. In addition, it defends the general interests of Bordeaux in areas such as protecting terroirs and combating counterfeiting.

Since 1998, Schel has managed Maison Sichel, the family business founded in 1883. The company owns Château Argadens in Saint-André-du-Bois, Château Daviaud, Château Trillol, Château Angludet in Medoc and Bordeaux third-growth Chateau Palmer.

Like this: Like Loading...