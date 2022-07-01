Seven bars in Hong Kong have joined Zero Waste Cocktail initiative, a global campaign launched by Flor de Caña rum brand in over 30 countries that targets to cut up to 15 tons of food waste by creating sustainable cocktails.

All the seven bars including Argo, Daily TOT, Thirsty Shaker, Maka Hiki, Ozone, Kuromaru and Darkside have created unique cocktails that will be serving at their venues to support Zero Waste month.

Zero Waste Cocktail Initiative was launched last year by Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified ultra-premium rum brand. It joins forces with eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers around the world to help reduce up to 15 tons of food waste by serving delicious cocktails made with the sustainably produced rum and ingredients derived from repurposed food scraps or leftovers from the local community.

Flor de Cana Zero Waste cocktail created by Darkside bar (pic: handout)

Through the Zero Waste Cocktails initiative, now in its second year, Flor de Caña, is working hand in hand with the bartending community in more than 30 countries to create unique sustainable cocktails that consumers will be able to enjoy during July 2022 at participating venues.

The initiative includes interactive and engaging social media campaigns to raise awareness on the importance of reducing food waste and invite consumers to be part of a larger cause: build a greener future together, one sustainable cocktail at a time.

This initiative also seeks to play an active role in transforming the industry by inspiring and supporting venues to adopt meaningful sustainable practices in their everyday operations. As part of this initiative, Flor de Caña has partnered with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA), a global organization that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, to offer participating venues a practical ‘sustainable bar handbook’ and sustainability masterclasses with industry experts.

“We’re proud to continue in partnership with Flor de Caña on the Zero Waste Cocktails campaign which excites and engages thousands of bar staff and customers globally on an issue of huge importance”, said Juliane Caillouette-Noble, Managing Director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Zero Waste Cocktails is also supported by Danil Nevsky, founder and CEO of Indie Bartender, who will work alongside Flor de Caña to research and compile best practices from the world’s top sustainable bars, which will later be shared with the global bartending community.

In 2021, the Zero Waste Cocktails initiative surpassed its goal of reducing 9 tons of food waste, reaching a total of 10.4 tons globally with the support of more than 400 bars and restaurants in 22 countries.

More information on The Zero Waste Cocktails can be found on its website. It includes a list of participating venues per country, videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their original sustainable cocktail creations, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join this cause.

