Here are the top 10 richest billionaires in global drinks industry in 2022.

10. Pierre Castel and families

Country: France

Net worth: US$9.9 billion (2015)

Business: Castel Group

Established in Bordeaux back in 1949 by nine Castel siblings including Pierre Castel, the Castel Group today ranks as France’s largest wine producer and world’s third largest wine group.

According to Forbes, Pierre Castel and his family had a net worth of US9.9 billion in 2015, making them the 125th richest billionaires in the world at that time. The family-run beverage business makes wine, beer and soft drinks.

For the wine division, Castel has eight winemaking centres, 14 bottling plants and 26 international branches. Castel Group now manages 1,400 hectares of vineyards in Bordeaux, Provence, the Loire and Languedoc. Its most famous wine estate is Château Beychevelle. Outside of France, the group has another 1,600 hectares of vineyards in Africa, Tunisia and Ethiopia.

In 1992, Castel Group bought its main competitor Société des Vins de France, from Pernod Ricard, expanding its wine offering.

In 2011, Castel acquired six companies from the Burgundy oriented Patriarche, including KBB, Sorevi, SNC Beaune Visites en Cave, Sodigap, Patriarche Père et Fils and SCI du Phare.

The group sells 4.6 billion bottles of wine a year, and produces 640 million bottles annually, according to Forbes.

For beers and soft drinks, Castel Group actively expanded in Africa where it built 45 breweries and invested in sugar cane crops for their soda business.

The group purchased its major competitor Brasseries et Glacières Internationales (BGI) in Africa beer market in 1999 and added La Société de Limonaderies et Brasseries d’Afrique (SOLIBRA) with a focus on the soft drink market. It later bought Brasseries du Maroc, Star Madagascar and Nouvelle Brasserie de Madagascar. Some of Castel Group’s major beer brands include Flag and Caste.

