Juvé & Camps partners with Nimbility for APAC expansion￼

Juvé & Camps, one of the most historic and notable Cava producers in Penedès, has joined forces with Nimbility to fuel their expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Cava, often nicknamed the “Spanish version of Champagne”, has seen increasing popularity among the international market in recent years.

In 2021, D.O. CAVA recorded 11.34% of annual export sales growth amid economic hardship, which consolidated 71% of its total sales and proved its resilience in the global market. Notably, Japan was also one of its main consumer markets in Asia with 7.94% sales growth last year.

Juvé & Camps is one of the oldest cava houses in Spain (pic: handout)

Juvé & Camps is a historic Cava family-owned producer in Penedès of Catalonia, where it is known as the heartland of Cava production in Spain. The winery has a long history dating back to 1796, and expanded globally in 1982 to markets including the UK, the US, Germany and more.

Today, Juvé & Camps is run by the fourth generation and is dedicated to their 670 acres of 100% organic vineyards. The craftsmanship-oriented winery specialises in Gran Reserva styles, which ages wines for more than 30 months in bottle, and Brut Nature styles, a less sweet category within Brut with only 0 to 3 g residual sugar per litre within the wine. These had contributed to the exquisite creaminess and elegance in their wines which are hallmarks of their house style.

Juvé Camps (pic: handout)

“A centuries-old history, strongly rooted in the land of the Penedès. Four generations of our family have been dedicated to the body and soul of viticulture and the production of premium cavas. Juvé & Camps, for each variety of grape, guarantee the highest quality of their cavas and wines and for this reason we account for 64% of all Gran Reserva Cava sold,” declares Joan Juvé, President of Juvé & Camps.

The high quality Cava produced by Juvé & Camps had turnt it into a brand ambassador for luxury sparkling wines in over 60 markets worldwide, including some of the most prestigious culinary establishments. Its wines are now listed in 10 of the 13 Three Michelin Star restaurants in Spain.

The winery had also forged a Brand Ambassador partnership with Ferran Adrià, ex-head chef at three-Michelin starred El Bulli with renown as one of the best chefs in the world.

Ferran Adrià, ex-head chef at three-Michelin starred El Bulli, is the brand ambassador of Juvé & Camps (pic: handout)

With its powerful connections within the on-trade scenes, now the winery is paving its way into APAC’s top dining establishments by finding top distribution partners in the region, especially with an initial focus on Greater China and South Korea.

Nimbility, a Hong Kong-based market expert and export management team established in 2018, came as a perfect fit as it has a focus on Asia-Pacific market with access to Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Japan and more.

“Nimbility’s targeted business model, excellent reputation, and portfolio of producers they represent, will be instrumental in reinforcing Juvé & Camps presence and telling our unique story across APAC. The partnership with Nimbility brings us an important ally as we embark on the next phase of our fourth-generation estate,” stated Meritxell Juvé, CEO of Juvé & Camps.

Nimbility will be introducing Juvé & Camps to prospective buyers across the APAC region from May.

“We are really excited and honoured to be working with Juvé & Camps to build their APAC markets,” says Francesca Martin, Nimbility Founding Partner.

“Not only is Juvé & Camps one of the pre-eminent Cava estates, with a long family legacy and unwavering commitment to quality, they have clearly identified their powerful connection with gastronomy, and in particular Ferran Adrià, which gives them a unique point of difference when it comes to building the reputation and visibility of the brand in market,” Martin added.